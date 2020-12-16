Fil-Am Martin becomes hero for Arizona State in buzzer beater vs Grand Canyon

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Remy Martin is making sure his final year with the Arizona State Sun Devils is one to remember after a game winner against Grand Canyon University (GCU) on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The graduating guard tallied 31 points in the 71-70 victory over the Lopes, but it was his corner three pointer with nine ticks left in the game that propelled the Sun Devils to the win that was the most memorable.

Martin, who has dual Filipino and American citizenship, has been a key cog for the Sun Devils this year leading them to a 4-2 record so far this year.

Against GCU, Martin didn't disappoint, scoring 23 of his 31 points in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Late in the game, Martin tacked on a jump shot that put his team up by four with only about a minute and a half remaining in the game.

While back-to-back triples from Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Alessandro Lever gave the lead to GCU with 30 ticks left in the game, ASU coach Bobby Hurley called a timeout to set up Martin's game-winner.

"It was my night tonight," quipped the Fil-Am to media after the game.

Martin initially declared for the NBA draft this year but pulled out to play his final year with the Sun Devils.

The 22-year-old continues his final run with Arizona State on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila) when they host University of Texas El Paso.