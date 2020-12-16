Thirdy enters slam dunk contest

MANILA, Philippines — High-flying Filipino import Thirdy Ravena is set to soar and roar in the Slam Dunk Contest of the 2020-2021 B. League All-Star Game early next year.

The San-En NeoPhoenix stalwart has been chosen to show his tricks in the anticipated competition slated on Jan. 15 at the Adastria Mito Arena.

He will slug it out with Alvark Tokyo’s Kosakebe Yasuaki, Toyama Grouses’ Richard Solomon, Osaka Evessa’s Ira Brown, Chiba Jets’ Koh Flippin and reigning champion Sebastian Saiz.

Ravena has shown his dunking prowess through the years for Ateneo in the UAAP and Gilas Pilipinas in the international stage. His first field goal in the B. League last month was a two-handed jam.

Ravena has recovered from a bout with COVID-19.