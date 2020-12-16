Parks tops PBA bubble stats race

MANILA, Philippines — Despite missing most of the finals, injured TNT Tropang Giga stalwart Ray Parks Jr. topped the stats race in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble in Clark.

Parks, who sat out Games 2 to 5 due to a strained calf, finished the two-month tournament with 38.2 statistical points (SPs) average to lead the contenders for the PBA’s special awards for the meet.

Phoenix’ Calvin Abueva, who returned from a 16-month suspension, emerged second to Parks with 37.1 SPs while last year’s top rookie CJ Perez of Terrafirma took third spot with 35.7 followed by Phoenix gunner Matthew Wright (35.65) and Parks’ teammate Roger Pogoy (35.64).

The Barangay Ginebra troika of Stanley Pringle, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson also landed in the Top 10 following the Gin Kings’ historic title run.

Pringle ranked sixth with 34.8 while Aguilar vaulted to No. 8 with 32.9, one spot ahead of Thompson (32.8).

NorthPort’s Christian Standhardinger (34.6) and Phoenix’ Jason Perkins (32.7) cornered seventh and 10th, respectively.