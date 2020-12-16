NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Philippines Olympic hopefuls now allowed to train
“The request of the Philippine Olympic Committee to resume the training of national athletes vying for the Tokyo Olympics in a bubble-type setting is approved,” said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - December 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After a long delay, Tokyo-bound Filipino athletes and other Olympic hopefuls based in the Philippines can now resume training.

“The request of the Philippine Olympic Committee to resume the training of national athletes vying for the Tokyo Olympics in a bubble-type setting is approved,” said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

The go-signal came in the form of IATF Resolution No. 88.

Roque, however, said the bubble training must be in coordination with the IATF’s regional task force as well as the local government unit (LGU) where the training will be done.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez has already talked to officials of the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where they are planning to bring together all the country’s top Olympic bets, including female boxers Irish Magno and 2019 world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio.

“We will discuss this matter,” said Ramirez, who has received the super strict protocols that the national athletes and their coaches will follow.

Ramirez and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino are in agreement that next year’s Tokyo Games is the country’s best chance to finally win the elusive gold.

The Tagaytay congressman and PhilCycling chief said the IATF decision is better late than never.

“We understand that safety is our concern. That’s why its a little bit late but still at least we can catch up for the training, which is badly needed by our athletes,” said Tolentino. “But still, we have to be careful and follow health protocols.”

Apart from Magno, the Philippines had already qualified world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxer Eumir Marcial and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena.  –  Tina Mendez

Questions after UAAP Season 83 cancellation
By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
The UAAP’s announcement of the cancellation of Season 83 caught people by surprise. This after intimating of the continuation...
Sports
fbfb
Donaire won’t give up fight
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Brandishing three negative tests to prove a false positive, Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday he’s still hoping against...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas, Korea on collision course
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas will get a shot at breaking the stranglehold of tormentor South Korea when the Philippines hosts the third...
Sports
fbfb
Rich draft may be richer
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The next PBA draft looms to be a rich hunting ground on March 14 and may be richer if the Board of Governors allows Fil-foreigners with Philippine passports to join even if they’re not able to submit a Department...
Sports
fbfb
Whisley the next Wesley?
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Is King Whisley Puso the next Wesley So?
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso banks P48.5 million in rookie year
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Talk about being merry in this pandemic-hit Christmas season and Yuka Saso and her family couldn’t be any less happier...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy enters slam dunk contest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
High-flying Filipino import Thirdy Ravena is set to soar and roar in the Slam Dunk Contest of the 2020-2021 B. League All-Star...
Sports
fbfb
Parks tops PBA bubble stats race
1 hour ago
Despite missing most of the finals, injured TNT Tropang Giga stalwart Ray Parks Jr. topped the stats race in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Saudi beckons for Pacquiao’s next fight
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
There are four possible dates on the table for super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s next fight and...
Sports
fbfb
Whisley loses slot to FIDE event
By Joey Villar | December 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Chess prodigy King Whisley Puso will not represent the Philippines in the FIDE Online Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championship on Dec. 19-23.
Sports
fbfb
