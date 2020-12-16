Philippines Olympic hopefuls now allowed to train

MANILA, Philippines — After a long delay, Tokyo-bound Filipino athletes and other Olympic hopefuls based in the Philippines can now resume training.

“The request of the Philippine Olympic Committee to resume the training of national athletes vying for the Tokyo Olympics in a bubble-type setting is approved,” said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

The go-signal came in the form of IATF Resolution No. 88.

Roque, however, said the bubble training must be in coordination with the IATF’s regional task force as well as the local government unit (LGU) where the training will be done.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez has already talked to officials of the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where they are planning to bring together all the country’s top Olympic bets, including female boxers Irish Magno and 2019 world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio.

“We will discuss this matter,” said Ramirez, who has received the super strict protocols that the national athletes and their coaches will follow.

Ramirez and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino are in agreement that next year’s Tokyo Games is the country’s best chance to finally win the elusive gold.

The Tagaytay congressman and PhilCycling chief said the IATF decision is better late than never.

“We understand that safety is our concern. That’s why its a little bit late but still at least we can catch up for the training, which is badly needed by our athletes,” said Tolentino. “But still, we have to be careful and follow health protocols.”

Apart from Magno, the Philippines had already qualified world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxer Eumir Marcial and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena. – Tina Mendez