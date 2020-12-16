NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Whisley loses slot to FIDE event
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - December 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Chess prodigy King Whisley Puso will not represent the Philippines in the FIDE Online Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championship on Dec. 19-23.

The 11-year-old Puso was denied of this chance after the FIDE or International Chess Federation disqualified him for alleged fair-play violation just a day after the unrated Sta. Rosa, Laguna native topped the open Under-12 class of the Asian Qualifier over the weekend.

“During the selection stage, the Fair-Play Panel informed me that according to the results of the anti-cheating algorithm and several other elements, they deemed sufficient evidence to establish a cheating incident,” said tournament chief arbiter Marco Biagioli in a letter addressed to Puso.

The National Chess Federation of the Philippines, however, stressed they are standing by Puso’s innocence, and called the decision “erroneous.”

“There were two cameras monitoring him and Zoom share as required by the organizers. The arbiters never said anything,” said NCFP director Cliburn Orbe.

With Puso out, Michael Concio Jr. and April Joy Claros will represent the country in the FIDE event.

Questions after UAAP Season 83 cancellation
By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
The UAAP’s announcement of the cancellation of Season 83 caught people by surprise. This after intimating of the continuation...
Donaire won't give up fight
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Brandishing three negative tests to prove a false positive, Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday he’s still hoping against...
Gilas, Korea on collision course
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas will get a shot at breaking the stranglehold of tormentor South Korea when the Philippines hosts the third...
Rich draft may be richer
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The next PBA draft looms to be a rich hunting ground on March 14 and may be richer if the Board of Governors allows Fil-foreigners with Philippine passports to join even if they’re not able to submit a Department...
Whisley the next Wesley?
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Is King Whisley Puso the next Wesley So?
Latest
Mama unfazed by tough odds
By Joaquin Henson | December 16, 2020 - 12:00am
It won’t be easy sailing for General Santos City challenger Jayson Mama who’s determined to defy the odds in dethroning IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane in their scheduled 12-round bout in Durban,...
Philippines places 5th in Wild Rift tourney
By Rick Olivares | 14 hours ago
The Philippine squad to the Wild Rift Southeast Asia Pentaboom Showdown this past weekend, December 12-13, finished fifth...
Thirdy in B.League All-Star Game
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
San-En NeoPhoenix standout Thirdy Ravena has been chosen to be part of the B. League All-Star Game set Jan. 15-16 in Mito,...
Thunderstorm halts play in US Women's Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
The US Women’s Open goes to a rare Monday finish in Houston, Texas as inclement weather and poor course conditions at...
