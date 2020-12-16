Whisley loses slot to FIDE event

MANILA, Philippines — Chess prodigy King Whisley Puso will not represent the Philippines in the FIDE Online Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championship on Dec. 19-23.

The 11-year-old Puso was denied of this chance after the FIDE or International Chess Federation disqualified him for alleged fair-play violation just a day after the unrated Sta. Rosa, Laguna native topped the open Under-12 class of the Asian Qualifier over the weekend.

“During the selection stage, the Fair-Play Panel informed me that according to the results of the anti-cheating algorithm and several other elements, they deemed sufficient evidence to establish a cheating incident,” said tournament chief arbiter Marco Biagioli in a letter addressed to Puso.

The National Chess Federation of the Philippines, however, stressed they are standing by Puso’s innocence, and called the decision “erroneous.”

“There were two cameras monitoring him and Zoom share as required by the organizers. The arbiters never said anything,” said NCFP director Cliburn Orbe.

With Puso out, Michael Concio Jr. and April Joy Claros will represent the country in the FIDE event.