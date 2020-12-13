NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
International players like Sotto, Singh bring non-stop learning, says NBA G League teammate
Kai Sotto (R) and Princepal Singh
FIBA/FILE
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 13, 2020 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — The new NBA G League Team Ignite is rich in diversity with more than a few international players in their roster.

Including the Philippines' very own Kai Sotto, Team Ignite will be having the services of India's Princepal Singh, and Jonathan Kuminga who is of Congolese heritage.

Kuminga recently spoke to the media about the impact of having such a varying mix of nationalities in their lineup.

"They're all talented and great players. They all come from different parts of the world so just being around them, I just learn non-stop pretty much every day," Kuminga said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Having been around them for some time, Kuminga raved about their chemistry, with varying kinds of basketball styles clashing and molding them into more effective players.

And much like any other sports team, the youngsters in Team Ignite like Sotto, Singh and Kuminga, along with the veterans of the squad, have slowly but surely built a bond as they await the decision on the new G League season.

"I enjoy just being around them no matter what. It makes me happy being around them, it's like they're family already," said Kuminga.

Kuminga, Sotto, Singh, along with prospects Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix, are part of the G League's premiere pro path program where they will attempt to develop their skills in order to crack into the NBA after a year with Ignite.

