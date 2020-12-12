Saso slips 5 shots off; Pagdanganan falls in US Women's Open

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso opted not to force the issue with her power on a Jackrabbit course they consider a bit easier than Cypress Creek, settling for an even par 71 to safely make it to the weekend play of the US Women’s Open now paced by Japanese Hinako Shibuno in Houston, Texas Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

But Bianca Pagdanganan’s consecutive cuts made in the LPGA Tour disappointingly ended at eight as she faltered at the finish after a fiery start and after an eagle-feat on No. 13, yielding four strokes in the last five to limp with a 75 for a 147. She missed the 66-player cut by two strokes.

Going for accuracy rather than length at the tight layout with small greens, Saso still missed eight fairways and went out of regulation seven times but banked on her superb short game to rescue a number of pars for a one-birdie, one-bogey round that came after a 69 at Cypress Thursday.

The 19-year-old Fil-Japanese, who broke a tedious par-game in a backside start with a birdie on No. 18, also finished with a decent 29-putt stint although she regrettably flubbed a three-foot birdie try on No. 6 that would have negated her miscue on the fifth.

With a 140 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed ace, the leading player in the money race in the LPGA of Japan Tour, fell farther back by five at joint sixth as fellow JLPGA campaigner Shibuno banged away a 67 to seize command at 135.

Recalling the form that netted her a breakthrough major win in the British Open last year, Shibuno romped off with six birdies in calm conditions to offset her two bogeys as she opened a three-stroke lead over Swede amateur Linn Grant heading to the final 36 holes of the $5.5 million event which offers $1 million to the winner.

Grant held her ground against the seasoned campaigners and shot a second 69 for a 138 while Kaitlyn Papp, another amateur, carded a 68 to tie fellow Americans Stacy Lewis, who also fired a 68, and erstwhile leader Amy Olson, who stumbled with a 72, at third at 139.

Joining Saso, who will bidding to better two-time LPGA winner Jennifer Rosales' tied for fourth finish in 2004, at sixth are South African Ashley Buhai, Americans Cristie Kerr and Sarah Schmelzel, who all turned in 69s, Lindsey Weaver (70) and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn (70).

But the real battle begins Saturday, back at the challenging Cypress Creek, with most of the best players in the world in the hunt, including No. 2 Sei Young Kim (69-141), New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who became the youngest at 17 to become world No. 1 in 2015 (70-141), defending champion Jeongeun Lee6 (69-142), current No. 1 Jin Young Ko (70-143), No. 4 Danielle Kang (71-143), seven-time major winner and No. 5 Inbee Park (72-143) and No. 7 Nasa Hataoka (73-144).

Pagdanganan, however, won’t be joining the war she was very much into until she went on a spell and yielded precious strokes in the last five holes.

The Tour’s driving leader, who tied for 37th with a 72 start, barged into the Top 10 with three birdies in the first five holes. But she lost her touch and rhythm from there, bogeying No. 7, dropping two strokes on the par-5 ninth, and yielding shots on Nos. 10 and 12 to fall off the leaderboard.

But she eagled No. 13 to draw level par in the day and one-over overall but fumbled with another double-bogey on No. 14 and bogeyed the last two to finish with a 39 and a 75.

Other notables who missed the cut were the two other big-hitters, Anne Van Dam (73-146) and Maria Fassi (74-157), along with Alena Sharp (71-146), Eun Hee Ji (72-146), Brittany Lang (73-146), world No. 3 Nelly Korda (73-146), Lexi Thompson (73-147) and former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park (78-148).

Saso’s rivals in JLPGA also failed to advance, including Momoko Ueda (73-147), Teresa Lu (74-147), Ayaka Watanabe (71-148), Yuna Nishimura (75-148), Saki Asai (73-149), Lala Anai (72-150) and Ayaka Furue, who snatched the Player of the Year lead from the Fil-Japanese, (74-150).