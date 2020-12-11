COVID-19-free Thirdy Ravena rejoins Japan pro team

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
San-en NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 5:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Thirdy Ravena has won his battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ravena has been cleared from the global health malady and has rejoined his San-En NeoPhoenix team in the Japan B.League when it plays on the road against Levanga Hokkaido this weekend.

It is not yet known though if the 23-year-old Ravena will get to see minutes as coach Branislav Vicentic has yet to decide on the matter.

Ravena has tested positive for COVID-19 last month but had undergone a 14-day quarantine and now has a clean bill of health.

