San-en NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena
COVID-19-free Thirdy Ravena rejoins Japan pro team
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 5:34pm
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Thirdy Ravena has won his battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ravena has been cleared from the global health malady and has rejoined his San-En NeoPhoenix team in the Japan B.League when it plays on the road against Levanga Hokkaido this weekend.
It is not yet known though if the 23-year-old Ravena will get to see minutes as coach Branislav Vicentic has yet to decide on the matter.
Ravena has tested positive for COVID-19 last month but had undergone a 14-day quarantine and now has a clean bill of health.
