NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Third time's a charm for newly minted ICTSI Riviera golf champ Alido
Ira Alido poses with his ICTSI Riviera Championship trophy
Third time's a charm for newly minted ICTSI Riviera golf champ Alido
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines – After two failed stabs at Philippine Golf Tour glory, Ira Alido finally cracked one in tough times, in one of the country’s toughest courses and against a mix of seasoned campaigners and fellow young guns.

But he did it the easy way as he cruised to a nine-stroke victory over Michael Bibat and two others despite a closing two-over 73 in the ICTSI Riviera Championship at the Langer course in Silang, Cavite Friday.

Thanks to a solid 64 in the third round, a stirring output fashioned out in exacting conditions that put him way out in front by eight strokes over Bibat and second day leader Zanieboy Gialon.

The lead was so huge it probably made his pursuers grow tired just figuring out how to overhaul it as Bibat and Gialon came out flat in a final round practically reduced to a victory walk for the 19-year-old Alido.

Pressure-free, he bogeyed Nos. 3 and 4, miscues that hardly mattered as Bibat also made the turn at 37 and Gialon faded with a 40, paving the way for Alido’s unhampered roll that erased the stigma of his meltdowns after leading through 54 holes, including in PGT Asia at Wack Wack last season.

Alido assembled a seven-under 277 to complete the rout that more than doubled Tony Lascuña’s four-shot romp over him and Rupert Zaragosa in the first of two PGT bubble tournaments in the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at the Couples course, the less daunting of the two Riviera championship courses, three weeks ago.

But after firing back-to-back 70s at the par-71 Langer layout and trailed by just one off Gialon, he knew he had a chance.

So did the majority of the rest. Unlike them, however, Alido, who turned in five Top 10 finishes to finish No. 6 in the Order of Merit last season, cashed in on his fine form and stamina to produce a brilliant 64 which he used as a springboard to a career breakthough worth P337,500.

Jobim Carlos matched par 71 to tie Bibat, who limped with a 74, and Nilo Salahog, who carded a 72, at second at 286 worth P150,000 each while Lascuña regained his range, rhythm and touch too late, finishing with a 68 to salvage a share of fifth at 287 with Zaragosa, who also carded a 71. Each received P87,750.
Angelo Que, who sizzled with a 67 in the opener of the P2.5 million championship put up by ICTSI but struggled with 73 and 74 to drop out of the race, wound up with another three-over card for solo seventh at 288, while Gialon, who sparkled with a 65 Wednesday to wrest control, skied to a 77 and ended up tied for eighth at 289 with Sean Talmadge and Korean Park Jun Sung, who, shot 72 and 75, respectively.

Like Lascuña, Miguel Tabuena rallied with a day’s best 67 on five birdies against a bogey and saved a joint 11th place finish at 291 with American Lexus Keoninh and Justin Quiban, who made 75 and 78, respectively.

But the last two days simply belonged to Alido, who barged into the pro circuit in 2018 with a lot of promise and through he squandered two third round leads, he gained so much from those setbacks, using them as motivation to get better and tougher.

He persevered during the long Covid-19 break, staying fit and in shape through home practice although he had admitted it’s a different thing being on the range or fairways where he could hit balls and where he could gauge his progress as a player.

With the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. getting the nod from the Games and Amusements Board to stage more tournaments next year following its successful conduct of the twin tournaments under strict health and safety protocols, Alido would be more than ready to go for another crack, in better, stronger form — and this time, coming off a rousing triumph.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shrugs off mock draft snubs, focuses on improvement
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
While his NBA G League Team Ignite teammates Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix are projected as lottery picks,...
Sports
fbfb
NBA G League veteran sees Kai Sotto, Jalen Green being drafted in NBA
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Hearn, who has been playing in both the NBA G League and the NBA itself since 2013, spoke about the potential of the elite...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas stays put at No. 31 in FIBA World rankings
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The nationals stay put at World No. 31 behind regional opponents Korea, which also retained their spot at No. 30.
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto 'impressed' by Gilas Pilipinas in Bahrain bubble
6 hours ago
Speaking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), Sotto said that he was proud of...
Sports
fbfb
UP's Akhuetie names his 5 toughest foes on the court
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Akhuetie, who spent his first two years of college ball playing for the University of Perpetual Help Altas after which he...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Third time's a charm for newly minted ICTSI Riviera golf champ Alido
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Ira Alido finally cracked one in tough times, in one of the country’s toughest courses and against a mix of seasoned...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga Valientes MLV tackles Orange Buckets, 3 others in Australia 3x3 tourney
By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
The Zamboanga Valientes MLV clashes with Orange Buckets Australia in the opener of their campaign in the 3x3 Christmas Street...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines upbeat on ending Olympic gold drought in Tokyo 2021
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Will the country end its long search for the elusive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year? The Philippine Sports Commission...
Sports
fbfb
US Women's Open sidelight: 'The boss is out' – likely
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Gazing at the leaderboard of the US Women’s Open, one wonders where Maria Fassi stood after 18 holes of the world’s...
Sports
fbfb
TNT vows to come back stronger after runner-up finish
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Expect a gigantic return from the hobbled TNT Tropang Giga after settling for a bridesmaid finish in the historic 2020 PBA...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with