NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Zamboanga Valientes MLV tackles Orange Buckets, 3 others in Australia 3x3 tourney
Veterans Eric Miraflores and Chris Concepcion, 18-year-old prospect Adam Compton, and Sudanese-Australian Duom Dawan make up the Zamboanga Valientes.
Zamboanga Valientes MLV tackles Orange Buckets, 3 others in Australia 3x3 tourney
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valientes MLV clashes with Orange Buckets Australia in the opener of their campaign in the 3x3 Christmas Street Hustle tournament on Saturday, December 12, at the Belconnen 3x3 outdoor courts in Canberra, Australia.

Also to be pitted against the Zamboanga Valientes are the White Buckets Australia, the Black Team, and a team composed of Australia-based Africans.

"This is our first international foray. And Filipinos here, including other Asians, are supporting the Valientes because they have homegrown players and are proven fighters," said Junnie Navarro, the son of businesswoman/philanthropist Cory Navarro, owner of the Zamboanga Valientes.

Veterans Eric Miraflores and Chris Concepcion, 18-year-old prospect Adam Compton, and Sudanese-Australian Duom Dawan make up the Zamboanga Valientes, backed by MLV Group CEO Mike Venezuela, considered the dark horse in the Open division of the annual 3x3 event.

The 5-foot-10 Miraflores played for University of the East Team B and Feati University, respectively, while the 5-9 Concepcion saw action for St. Francis of Assissi and made the mythical team of the NCRAA.

Compton, who traces his roots from the Philippines, stands 6-foot-6, while the Sydney-born Dawan towers at 6-10.

"We want to give the Valientes the experience and exposure playing against the Australians who are among the world's best," added Navarro. "This is just the start of our international journey."

While admitting the Valientes are in for a rough ride, Navarro said they're capable of springing surprises as shown by their victory over a Sudanese team recently.

Fielding an all-Zamboangueno team, the Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes earned the admiration of fans when they advanced to the semifinals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup.

Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League players Rudy Lingganay, Gino Jumao-as, Medd Salim, RR de Leon and Jonjon Rebollos composed the Valientes then.

Jumao-as and Das Era, another MPBL player, failed to secure their visas in time for one of Australia's top 3x3 events.

The Zamboanga Valientes, being supported by Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco, also competed in the National Basketball League which turned pro this year.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shrugs off mock draft snubs, focuses on improvement
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
While his NBA G League Team Ignite teammates Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix are projected as lottery picks,...
Sports
fbfb
NBA G League veteran sees Kai Sotto, Jalen Green being drafted in NBA
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Hearn, who has been playing in both the NBA G League and the NBA itself since 2013, spoke about the potential of the elite...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas stays put at No. 31 in FIBA World rankings
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The nationals stay put at World No. 31 behind regional opponents Korea, which also retained their spot at No. 30.
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto 'impressed' by Gilas Pilipinas in Bahrain bubble
5 hours ago
Speaking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), Sotto said that he was proud of...
Sports
fbfb
UP's Akhuetie names his 5 toughest foes on the court
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Akhuetie, who spent his first two years of college ball playing for the University of Perpetual Help Altas after which he...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Third time's a charm for newly minted ICTSI Riviera golf champ Alido
By Dante Navarro | 2 minutes ago
Ira Alido finally cracked one in tough times, in one of the country’s toughest courses and against a mix of seasoned...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines upbeat on ending Olympic gold drought in Tokyo 2021
By Joey Villar | 39 minutes ago
Will the country end its long search for the elusive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year? The Philippine Sports Commission...
Sports
fbfb
US Women's Open sidelight: 'The boss is out' – likely
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Gazing at the leaderboard of the US Women’s Open, one wonders where Maria Fassi stood after 18 holes of the world’s...
Sports
fbfb
TNT vows to come back stronger after runner-up finish
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Expect a gigantic return from the hobbled TNT Tropang Giga after settling for a bridesmaid finish in the historic 2020 PBA...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers' James, Davis to skip NBA preseason opener
1 hour ago
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will sit out the Los Angeles Lakers' first exhibition game following the shortest off season...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with