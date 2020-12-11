NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippines upbeat on ending Olympic gold drought in Tokyo 2021
Composite photo shows pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio.
File
Philippines upbeat on ending Olympic gold drought in Tokyo 2021
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – Will the country end its long search for the elusive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year?

The Philippine Sports Commission thinks so.

In fact, the government sports-funding agency on Friday released its ambitious two-page plan for 2021 that included snaring, not just one, but two gold in the quadrennial summer games.

“We have a big chance because we have so many who have potential,” said PSC chairman William Ramirez in Friday’s virtual presser.

Ramirez mentioned 2016 Rio weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo as among the country’s best bets for the country’s very first Olympic mint.

“I don’t really have a scientific basis just like the rich countries who have money and strong sports programs but Hidilyn Diaz has proven that she can and Caloy proved it,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said he has high hopes that more will earn Tokyo berths and join Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno and pole vaulter EJ Obiena there.

Diaz, who has been training in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia since last March, has yet to officially qualify but she is expected to do so.

Also with realistic chances of making the Tokyo cut are 2019 women’s world champion Nesthy Petecio, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, karatekas Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim and taekwondo jins Pauline Lopez and 2016 Olympian Kirstie Elaine Alora.

 “We have 20-25 athletes who are hoping to qualify and we’re funding them,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez mentioned the winning trend under the Duterte administration as good signs that the country would finally strike gold in Tokyo.

He was referring to the silver of Diaz in 2016, the four gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, world titles by Yulo and Petecio and the overall championship in the Southeast Asian Games the country hosted all in last year.

“Rich countries can predict because they have a scientific way to know. We don’t have that except prayers and the hope of the Filipinos and the whole country,” said Ramirez.

OLYMPICS PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shrugs off mock draft snubs, focuses on improvement
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
While his NBA G League Team Ignite teammates Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix are projected as lottery picks,...
Sports
fbfb
NBA G League veteran sees Kai Sotto, Jalen Green being drafted in NBA
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Hearn, who has been playing in both the NBA G League and the NBA itself since 2013, spoke about the potential of the elite...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas stays put at No. 31 in FIBA World rankings
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The nationals stay put at World No. 31 behind regional opponents Korea, which also retained their spot at No. 30.
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto 'impressed' by Gilas Pilipinas in Bahrain bubble
5 hours ago
Speaking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), Sotto said that he was proud of...
Sports
fbfb
UP's Akhuetie names his 5 toughest foes on the court
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Akhuetie, who spent his first two years of college ball playing for the University of Perpetual Help Altas after which he...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Third time's a charm for newly minted ICTSI Riviera golf champ Alido
By Dante Navarro | 2 minutes ago
Ira Alido finally cracked one in tough times, in one of the country’s toughest courses and against a mix of seasoned...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga Valientes MLV tackles Orange Buckets, 3 others in Australia 3x3 tourney
By Roy Luarca | 29 minutes ago
The Zamboanga Valientes MLV clashes with Orange Buckets Australia in the opener of their campaign in the 3x3 Christmas Street...
Sports
fbfb
US Women's Open sidelight: 'The boss is out' – likely
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Gazing at the leaderboard of the US Women’s Open, one wonders where Maria Fassi stood after 18 holes of the world’s...
Sports
fbfb
TNT vows to come back stronger after runner-up finish
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Expect a gigantic return from the hobbled TNT Tropang Giga after settling for a bridesmaid finish in the historic 2020 PBA...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers' James, Davis to skip NBA preseason opener
1 hour ago
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will sit out the Los Angeles Lakers' first exhibition game following the shortest off season...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with