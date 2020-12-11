Gilas stays put at No. 31 in FIBA World rankings

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas' place in the FIBA World Rankings remained unchanged after the second window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The nationals stay put at World No. 31 behind regional opponents Korea, which also retained their spot at No. 30.

Gilas is only a mere .3 points removed from Korea, which currently has 341.1 points compared to the Philippines' 340.8.

Gilas Pilipinas is fresh from a two-game sweep of the second window of the qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain.

An all-cadet squad led by collegiate stars Juan Gomez de Liano and Dwight Ramos thrashed Thailand in their two outings in the November window of the qualifiers despite missing the services of pro players.

In Asia, Gilas is ranked sixth with Korea ahead at fifth. Australia currently holds the top ranking in Asia while they are third in the World Rankings behind Spain and the United States.

The Philippines is set to host the next window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark, Pampanga by February next year.