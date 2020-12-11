LeBron James named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — The accolades continue for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James after being named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2020.

James, who was also recently included to Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year list, "established a new paradigm in which commercial clout exists alongside political principle," wrote Time.

Time bannered James' nonprofit "More Than a Vote" which battled voter suppression, especially against Black voters, in the 2020 United States General election.

The Los Angeles' star's effort was joined in on by other athletes, entertainers and media figures like WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike, NFL's Odell Beckham Jr., and James' fellow Sports Illustrated awardee in Patrick Mahomes.

According to Time, James' nonprofit was able to recruit more than 40,000 election workers nationally in places like Atlanta, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Philadelphia -- cities that helped deliver key swing states to President-elect Joe Biden.

For his sports accomplishments, James led the Los Angeles Lakers to its first NBA Championship since 2010 in the unprecedented NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

He also nabbed his fourth championship ring, and his fourth Finals MVP plum.