WATCH: Kai Sotto 'impressed' by Gilas Pilipinas in Bahrain bubble

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto liked what he saw in the young guns representing Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers in Bahrain last month.

Speaking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), Sotto said that he was proud of the all-cadet lineup that dealt regional rivals Thailand two beatdowns in the qualifiers.

Sotto, currently in Walnut Creek, California with his team the NBA G League Team Ignite, said that the performance makes him hopeful for a bright future for Philippine basketball in terms of competing internationally.

The hoops prospect said in the same interview that there is a "higher probability" that he will be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool in the third window.

Clark, Pampanga is set to host Gilas Pilipinas and the rest of Group A and Group C of the qualifiers in February.