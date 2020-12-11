NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Victoria Sports to play host to inaugural WNBL Draft Combine
Victoria Sports Tower
Victoria Sports to play host to inaugural WNBL Draft Combine
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 10:13am

MANILA, Philippines — History beckons for women's basketball in the country as the first-ever Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) Draft Combine set for the weekend.

The country's premiere women's hoops league is set to host a total of 148 aspirants at the Victoria Sports Tower on Saturday and Sunday with Pinay ballers eager to cement their place in the WNBL.

Applicants from all over the country, including the Ilocos Region, Baguio, Isabela, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Davao, will take part in the combine that will be staged under strict health and safety protocols amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Aspirants have been briefed several times to ensure protocols and safety are of the utmost importance.

Saturday, December 12, will see a combined 80 centers and forwards showing off their talents while 68 guards will be lined up for Sunday.

The WNBL is targeting to open its first season as a professional league in the first quarter of 2021.

Prior to turning pro, the WNBL held its first season in 2019, with the PSI Lady Air Defenders becoming the inaugural champions.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA G League veteran sees Kai Sotto, Jalen Green being drafted in NBA
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Hearn, who has been playing in both the NBA G League and the NBA itself since 2013, spoke about the potential of the elite...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto shrugs off mock draft snubs, focuses on improvement
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
While his NBA G League Team Ignite teammates Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix are projected as lottery picks,...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto 'likely' to play for Gilas in 3rd window of FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The NBA G League Team Ignite big man renewed his commitment to the national team on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).
Sports
fbfb
UP's Akhuetie names his 5 toughest foes on the court
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Akhuetie, who spent his first two years of college ball playing for the University of Perpetual Help Altas after which he...
Sports
fbfb
Exclusive
These 2 Filipina ballers can make it to the WNBA. Fil-Am coach explains why
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
While Kai Sotto's journey to the NBA is highly publicized, a number of low-key Filipina hoopers can likely match his dream...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
LeBron James named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year
By Luisa Morales | 4 minutes ago
James, who was also recently included to Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year list, "established a new paradigm in...
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto 'impressed' by Gilas Pilipinas in Bahrain bubble
41 minutes ago
Speaking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), Sotto said that he was proud of...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines gets green light to host 3rd window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Along with fellow host nations Bahrain, Qatar, and Japan, the Philippines was named to the official list of hosts for the...
Sports
fbfb
Kings’ win: A triumph of spirit
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
It’s as if they were meant to capture the ultimate prize in these trying times.
Sports
fbfb
Del Rosario subdues Superal in thriller
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario pulled through in a nerve-wracking backside duel that changed favor as often as they switched club selection...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with