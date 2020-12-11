Victoria Sports to play host to inaugural WNBL Draft Combine

MANILA, Philippines — History beckons for women's basketball in the country as the first-ever Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) Draft Combine set for the weekend.

The country's premiere women's hoops league is set to host a total of 148 aspirants at the Victoria Sports Tower on Saturday and Sunday with Pinay ballers eager to cement their place in the WNBL.

Applicants from all over the country, including the Ilocos Region, Baguio, Isabela, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Davao, will take part in the combine that will be staged under strict health and safety protocols amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Aspirants have been briefed several times to ensure protocols and safety are of the utmost importance.

Saturday, December 12, will see a combined 80 centers and forwards showing off their talents while 68 guards will be lined up for Sunday.

The WNBL is targeting to open its first season as a professional league in the first quarter of 2021.

Prior to turning pro, the WNBL held its first season in 2019, with the PSI Lady Air Defenders becoming the inaugural champions.