Philippines gets green light to host 3rd window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will play host to two groups of teams in the third window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup Qualifiers, the federation announced Thursday.

Along with fellow host nations Bahrain, Qatar, and Japan, the Philippines was named to the official list of hosts for the next window set in February 2021.

The location approved for the bubble is Clark, Pampanga, where the PBA recently ended its bubble season.

Clark will serve as hosts for both Group A, and Group C come the February window.

Group A is composed of the Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand. Meanwhile, Group C includes Australia, New Zealand, Guam and Hong Kong.

Other host cities are Tokyo, Japan, Manama, Bahrain, and Doha, Qatar.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas had been long offering to become hosts for a window in the Asia Cup qualifiers amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Philippines is currently ranked first in Group A with a 3-0 win-loss record.