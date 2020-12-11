NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Alido all but wraps it all up with 64
Ira Alido
STAR/ File
Alido all but wraps it all up with 64
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - December 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Nobody saw it coming. Perhaps, not even Ira Alido but the 19-year-old shotmaker was so motivated, so determined to pull this one off and end a three-year search for a breakthrough in the Philippine Golf Tour.

In moving day in the ICTSI Riviera Championship, when most braced for the rise and fall of the contenders, Alido came up with a round so solid – a seven-under 64 that put him unassailably ahead of the pack at 204.

He went eight-up over Zanieboy Gialon and Michael Bibat, the biggest third round lead in years, and though the Langer layout remains as unpredictable as ever, Alido has all the chances to wrap it all up and become the second player to win in new normal.

While majority of the bidders groped for form in wet conditions and scrambled just to salvage a par, Alido made it look quite easy taming the dreaded par-71 course, shooting four birdies at the front then running off three straight from No. 15 for a 31-33 card.

What was impressive was that Alido, who succumbed to final round pressure twice after leading in the third round, the last in the PGT Asia Tour at Wack Wack last year, finished without a bogey on a course that punishes even the slightest of mistakes.

Thus he moved 18 holes away from recording his first championship, ironically in the last of two bubble tournaments put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. He went winless in 2018-19 with full Philippine Golf Tour calendars.

Bibat, whose second round rally was cut short by late-hole miscues, finally hit it low but his 66, which featured six birdies in the first 13 holes, could only tie him at 212 with Gialon, who limped with a 73 after a second round 65.          

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto 'likely' to play for Gilas in 3rd window of FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The NBA G League Team Ignite big man renewed his commitment to the national team on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).
Sports
fbfb
Exclusive
These 2 Filipina ballers can make it to the WNBA. Fil-Am coach explains why
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
While Kai Sotto's journey to the NBA is highly publicized, a number of low-key Filipina hoopers can likely match his dream...
Sports
fbfb
UP's Akhuetie names his 5 toughest foes on the court
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Akhuetie, who spent his first two years of college ball playing for the University of Perpetual Help Altas after which he...
Sports
fbfb
Del Rosario subdues Superal in thriller, snares crown
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario pulled through in a nerve-wracking backside duel that changed favor as often as they switched club selection...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Olympic chief helps end rift between wrestling, jiu-jitsu heads
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief helped end the conflict between Wrestling Association of the Philippines president...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Breaking down the Finals
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
It took Barangay Ginebra only five games to dispose of TNT in clinching the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven Finals at the AUF gym but not without a stiff fight.
Sports
fbfb
Focus on big-hitters as US Women's Open golf unwraps
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan has lorded it over the elite field off the mound just a number of tournaments into her rookie pro cam...
Sports
fbfb
ONE Shop helps MMA fans celebrate the holidays with Christmas Collection
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
The ONE Championship Shop is giving Holiday cheer to mixed martial fans with a limited Christmas collection.
Sports
fbfb
Celebrity-studded Philippine team to see action in Wild Rift Pentaboom Challenge
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
Wild Rift is a multi-player online battle arena game developed by American video game developer Riot Games and released this...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP board to meet for Season 83 bubble
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
The league’s executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag previously mentioned the possibility of the league tipping off by...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with