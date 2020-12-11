NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Sotto looking forward to join Gilas Pilipinas
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - December 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — His schedule permitting, 7-foot-2 Filipino sensation Kai Sotto hopes to join Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers in February next year.

“I think (there’s a) higher probability for me to play in this upcoming window, but it all still depends on the schedule because we might have a G League season next year,” said Sotto in a virtual presser yesterday.

Sotto took part in the NBA G League select team “Ignite,” along with some top prospects including Fil-Am Jalen Green.

Sotto’s addition would be a big boost to the Gilas program where he will join some of the best from the PBA and possibly some members of the all-cadet squad that swept Thailand in the second window in Manama, Bahrain last month.

And seeing the young Gilas squad performed, Sotto said he is thrilled with what the future will bring to Philippine basketball.

“I’m impressed by what they did,” said Sotto of the Jong Uichico-mentored team. “It’s just really exciting to see the future for the country when it comes to playing international tournaments.”

And it’s the main reason the former Batang Gilas stalwart is looking forward to suiting up for the national team again.

“I’m looking forward to the next window. I really hope that there will be a better schedule so I’ll be available and I’m really looking forward to it and I’m really excited,” he added.

