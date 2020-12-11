Breaking down the Finals

It took Barangay Ginebra only five games to dispose of TNT in clinching the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven Finals at the AUF gym but not without a stiff fight. Coach Tim Cone won his first All-Filipino crown with Ginebra, his 23rd overall since his PBA debut in 1989. Ginebra has captured a championship in each of the last five seasons with Cone at the helm.

Here are 10 factors that led to Ginebra’s victory:

• Adjustments. When TNT blew out Ginebra, 88-67, in Game 3, Troy Rosario played a major role in dominating at the post and under the basket. In Game 4, Cone tweaked his starting lineup to bring up Jared Dillinger and Joe Devance for a taller frontline. Dillinger was a bigger matchup for RR Pogoy and Devance, a wiley veteran who could influence Rosario’s tendencies. Scottie Thompson came off the bench to provide instant impact. Cone’s rotation, as a result, got deeper.

• Pace. TNT never scored more than 94 points in the series. Before the Finals, TNT averaged 103.1 points in 11 wins and only 89.2 in six losses. Ginebra made sure it dictated tempo, turning the battle into a defense-oriented grind, and kept the scores low. In TNT’s four defeats in the Finals, the Giga averaged just 87.5 points.

• Injuries. TNT’s lineup listed younger legs and more role players to make for a longer rotation. TNT had 10 players who were 30 years old or less compared to seven for Ginebra. When injuries decimated TNT’s active roster, less players logged more minutes. Ray Parks sat out the last four games and Jayson Castro played limited minutes in Game 4 and was out for Game 5. Depth was compromised and it showed in the bench points where Ginebra had more, 23-6 in Game 4 and 17-2 in Game 5. Three TNT players timed over 40 minutes each in Game 5 while no Ginebra player saw action that long.

• Finding the open man. Familiarity, chemistry and a focus on teamwork put Ginebra over the top in the assists department. In Ginebra’s four wins, TNT had less assists and it was more pronounced in Game 5 where Cone’s squad compiled 24 dimes to the Giga’s nine.

• Pick-and-roll efficiency. Ginebra executed the screen-roll to perfection with Japeth Aguilar using his mobility to pick then roll to the basket with LA Tenorio, Stanley Pringle or Thompson setting it up. TNT struggled to find an antidote and couldn’t consistently trap the passer or provide help on the roller.

• LA’s leadership. Tenorio rose to the occasion in the clutch. He was the floor leader and stabilizer, averaging 16 points and six assists in the last two games both of which Ginebra won. It’s no wonder he was named Finals MVP.

• Clamping down on TNT’s shooters. In Games 2 and 3, TNT took more attempts from three than two. Shooting from deep was a key element in the Giga’s offense and Ginebra knew it. TNT was held to 26.2 percent in Game 2, 27 percent in Game 4 and 17.1 percent in Game 5 from beyond the arc. Not surprisingly, Ginebra won those three games.

• Aggressive to the cup. In every game of the Finals, Ginebra had more free throws made and attempted than TNT. A team that is focused on taking outside shots isn’t likely to be fouled too often. In the clincher, Ginebra went 19-of-23 from the stripe and TNT, 12-of-15.

• Quality troopers. Cone unveiled unlikely contributors in each win of the Finals – Arvin Tolentino scored 14 points in Game 1, Aljon Mariano hit 20 in Game 2, Prince Caperal had six points and 12 rebounds in Game 4 and Dillinger shot eight in Game 5. The troopers added to TNT’s headache as Pringle tallied 24 in Game 1 and 34 in Game 2, Tenorio 22 in Game 4 and Aguilar 32 in Game 5.

• Finishing stronger. In three of its four wins, Ginebra trailed to start the fourth quarter but managed to finish stronger down the stretch. In Game 1, Ginebra outscored TNT, 34-23, in the fourth period and OT. In Game 2, it was 24-20 and in Game 5, 27-22. Ginebra showed more composure, poise and experience when it came to closing out the game.