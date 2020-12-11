NBA G League veteran sees Kai Sotto, Jalen Green being drafted in NBA

MANILA, Philippines — One of NBA G League Team Ignite's veterans in Reggie Hearn believes his young teammates in Kai Sotto, and Jalen Green will be NBA ready once their year in the G League pathway ends.

Hearn, who has been playing in both the NBA G League and the NBA itself since 2013, spoke about the potential of the elite prospects in making it in the NBA.

"I think all three [of them], especially if we get some games under their belt, competition, between the work we've been doing here... I think they'll be ready to make an impact for whatever team wants to have them," said Hearn of Sotto, Green, and their NBA G League Team Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga.

Being one of the older members of the team, Hearn said that Sotto and Green both have what it takes to make it to the top.

"Kai has all the necessary skills to be a great offensive big man in this league. He's also very very smart," said Hearn.

"As for Jalen, the kid is explosive, he's special. He can score in three different levels," he added.

But the biggest thing about Sotto and Green that stood out to Hearn, is their willingness to learn and be better despite of their raw talent.

"The thing I love about the both of them is they're very humble, they're willing to listen to us vets," said Hearn.

Hearn is among the seasoned veterans set to play beside Sotto, Green, and the rest of the prospects in their year-long development program to work towards entering the NBA.

Apart from Hearn, Amir Johnson is also one of the big names signed by Team Ignite to lead the team with their experience.