NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine Olympic chief helps end rift between wrestling, jiu-jitsu heads
POC president Bambol Tolentino
STAR/KJ Rosales
Philippine Olympic chief helps end rift between wrestling, jiu-jitsu heads
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – One of the first things that Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino promised when he won his second term was to forge unity among national sports associations.

On Thursday, the Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief started to fullfil it by ending the conflict between Wrestling Association of the Philippines president Alvin Aguilar and Jiu-jitsu Federation of the Philippines chief Choy Cojuangco.

“Both federations have their own grappling (events), but harmonious and united they are now. This is good for the athletes,” said Tolentino after he persuaded both Aguilar and Cojuangco to sit and talk over lunch at the Makati Shangrila.

In the past, the two groups, which has similar styles of fighting but have different International Federations, did not meet halfway.

But with peace now reigning in their community, the two NSAs can now focus on their preparation for the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games set May 21 to 30 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games slated November 21 to December 2 both next year.

Wrestling is also hoping to snare a slot to the Tokyo Olympics next year.

“As Filipinos and part of the same POC family, we must all find mutually beneficial grounds regarding our sports,” said Aguilar. “The goal here is to make all of the sports under our banners as strong as possible.”

Cojuangco, for his part said, the conflict was not that deep since each has its own international federation.

“We’re happy we already settled what we needed to be settled. Our federation is open to any clubs and we’re not barring our members to participate with them or their members to join us including those who want to qualify for the national team,” said Cojuangco.

 “At the end of the day, it’s our international federation who has the final say on our respective events,” he added.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
These 2 Filipina ballers can make it to the WNBA. Fil-Am coach explains why
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
While Kai Sotto's journey to the NBA is highly publicized, a number of low-key Filipina hoopers can likely match his dream...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP board to meet for Season 83 bubble
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The league’s executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag previously mentioned the possibility of the league tipping off by...
Sports
fbfb
Aguilar takes over as Gin Kings claim Philippine Cup trophy
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Playing against a TNT side that was missing the services of both Bobby Ray Parks and Jayson Castro, Japeth Aguilar imposed...
Sports
fbfb
Celebrity-studded Philippine team to see action in Wild Rift Pentaboom Challenge
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Wild Rift is a multi-player online battle arena game developed by American video game developer Riot Games and released this...
Sports
fbfb
Japan Women's football league opens doors to ASEAN Players
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Announced by ASEAN Football on Tuesday, the JFA has formally invited the regional federation to find interested women booters...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Focus on big-hitters as US Women's Open golf unwraps
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan has lorded it over the elite field off the mound just a number of tournaments into her rookie pro cam...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Olympic chief helps end rift between wrestling, jiu-jitsu heads
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief helped end the conflict between Wrestling Association of the Philippines president...
Sports
fbfb
Del Rosario subdues Superal in thriller, snares crown
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Pauline del Rosario pulled through in a nerve-wracking backside duel that changed favor as often as they switched club selection...
Sports
fbfb
ONE Shop helps MMA fans celebrate the holidays with Christmas Collection
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The ONE Championship Shop is giving Holiday cheer to mixed martial fans with a limited Christmas collection.
Sports
fbfb
Obiena relocating from Formia
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Tokyo-bound Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena is planning to relocate somewhere in Europe, possibly in Finland, with the spread...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with