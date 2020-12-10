Celebrity-studded Philippine team to see action in Wild Rift Pentaboom Challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Dexie Diaz, sisters Alodia and Ashley Gosengfiao, James Reid and Megan Young will represent the Philippines when the Southeast Asia leg of the Wild Rift’s Pentaboom Showdown Event opens this weekend, December 12-13.

Wild Rift is a multi-player online battle arena game developed by American video game developer Riot Games and released this past October 27.

“We definitely aren’t pros in the game,” said Ashley Gosengfiao, who also noted that teams from other countries are also fielding gaming professionals. “But my teammates and I all share a love for the game. We’ve been training together and hopefully, we will fare well in the competition.”

Eight teams of five players each, featuring fan-favorite content creators and personalities from different Southeast Asian countries Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam will compete for a prize pool of $66,500, as well as bragging rights to call themselves the strongest Wild Rift team in the region.

This event is in celebration of Wild Rift’s successful open beta release in Southeast Asia. Forty celebrities and content creators across Southeast Asia will compete in the tournament.

The event will broadcast live at 12 p.m. on December 12 and 13 in Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Burmese, English, Khmer, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese on Wild Rift Official channels like Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Tap Edge (Sky Cable 218).