Japan Women's football league opens doors to ASEAN Players
Filipina booters can get valuable professional football experience in the WE League in Japan
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino women's football players will have the chance to compete against top regional contenders as the Japan Football Association (JFA) opens its doors to different teams across the region.

Announced by ASEAN Football on Tuesday, the JFA has formally invited the regional federation to find interested women booters across Southeast Asia to play in Japan's first-ever professional women's football league.

Dubbed the "WE" (Women's Empowerment) League, the premiere tournament will begin in the 2021-22 season and will be the top flight of women's association football in Japan.

The first season of the WE League will feature 11 teams that will play a double round-robin across home-and-away competitions.

Filipina booters will likely grab the opportunity to see action on the pitch with the Philippine Football Federation Women's League still not having any calendar of return amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The WE League will also be a chance for female booters to become pros in the sport as a women's pro league in football in the country has yet to be established.

