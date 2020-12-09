Aguilar takes over as Gin Kings claim Philippine Cup trophy

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Japeth Aguilar and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel are the PBA Philippine Cup Finals
PBA media bureau
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 8:19pm

MANILA, Philippines -- The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings have won their first Philippine Cup trophy since 2007 after closing out the TNT Tropang Giga, 82-78, in Game Five of the finals on Wednesday.

Playing against a TNT side that was missing the services of both Bobby Ray Parks and Jayson Castro, Japeth Aguilar imposed his will on the painted area to lead Ginebra to the title.

Aguilar top-scored for the Gin Kings in the title-clinching win with a game-high 32 points, while Stanley Pringle stepped up on offense in the final salvo after struggling in the first three quarters with 13.

It was the Tropang Giga who actually came out of the gates hot in the first quarter, taking advantage of early foul trouble on Aguilar.

Led by Poy Erram in the paint, the Tropang Giga had the advantage in the opening salvo, 17-10.

But a 9-2 scoring run for the Gin Kings ended the first with both teams knotted at 19.

After playing limited minutes in the first due to his foul trouble, Aguilar took over in the second salvo for Ginebra and scored 16 of his XX total points.

The pesky Tropang Giga, however, hung around and didn't let Ginebra build momentum, keeping the game close and even taking the lead heading into the fourth quarter, 56-55.

Simon Enciso even converted on back-to-back triples in the fourth period to balloon Tropang Giga's lead to five, 73-68.

But fatigue sneaked in for Tropang Giga stars RR Pogoy and Erram, who were playing more minutes than usual due to Parks and Castro's absence.

And Ginebra's depth and fresher legs prevailed in the endgame for the championship.

The win marks the end of the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga after beginning the conference in early October.

