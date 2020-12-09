Gialon takes charge with 65; Del Rosario forces tie vs Superal

MANILA, Philippines – Zanieboy Gialon quickly adjusted to the demands of the Langer layout and produced a startling round of six-under 65 that shoved him past a slew of top guns and lesser lights while sparking hopes for a return to the podium of one of the Tour’s steadiest shotmakers out to snap a long spell.

But 36 holes do not make a champion player — and with a host of others lurking just a stroke, two or three behind, Gialon would be needing more than fine-tuning, guts and luck to snap a three-year title drought.

“I played good, hit almost all fairways and made a lot of putts,” said the 31-year-old Gialon, who beat Jhonnel Ababa by six in the ICTSI Calatagan Golf Challenge in 2017 to annex his fourth career victory.

But he went into a slump from there although he had had some title cracks but almost always yielded in the end. He tied for 16th in the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at Couples three weeks ago but hardly made an impact with an opening 74 for joint 18th here Tuesday.

“But I was able to make the necessary adjustments — balance and shotmaking,” added Gialon, who preserved his day-long brilliance by coming up with 25 putts.

In a day of changing fortunes, Gialon rattled off three birdies in row from No. 12 then after trading a birdie for bogey on Nos. 16 and 17 for the second straight day, he strung up another three-birdie string from No. 4 to fashion out a 32-33 card in hot but windy conditions.

That more than made up for his fumbling opening three-over card as he took control of the P2.5 million event serving as the last of two bubble tournaments marking the Philippine Golf Tour restart with a three-under 139 in a day when erstwhile leader Fidel Concepcion turned from awesome to awful with a seven-over 78.

Concepcion shot five birdies, one less than his lead-grabbing 66 marred by one bogey Tuesday, but he limped with four bogeys, two double bogeys on both par-5s, and holed out with a quadruple bogey on the par-4 14th. He wound up with a 40-38 and tumbled from the top to joint ninth at 144 with Ababa, who rallied with a 68, and Justin Quiban, who faltered with a 74.

But a mix of seasoned campaigners and rising stars kept Gialon within sight, ready to pounce in today’s (Thursday) pivotal round, led by Angelo Que, who stayed a stroke off the pace despite a 73 for a 140 in a tie with Ira Alido.

“I started out good but towards the end, I got tired. So I need to pace myself better in the last two rounds since it’s tough playing against these young ones,” said Que, who birdied the first two holes in a backside start. But he bogeyed Nos. 12 and 14, birdied the next but yielded the stroke on the 18.

The former Philippine Open champion failed to deliver at the front, either he had lost steam or simply struggled with his game, dropping strokes on Nos. 6 and 8 for a 37-36.

Over in the LPGT side, Pauline del Rosario pounced on Princess Superal’s last hole bogey on the ninth as she forced a tie after 36 with a 73, sealing a shootout for two of the circuit’s leading players.

Superal, who wrested a one-stroke lead over Del Rosario with a 69 after 18 holes Tuesday, held sway as she matched Del Rosario’s birdie on No. 10 and bogey on the 14th. But the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge runaway winner at Couples wavered with bogeys on Nos. 3, 6 and 9 for a 74, enabling the 2017 LPGT Order of Merit winner, who bogeyed Nos. 1 and 8, to join her at 143.

That sealed an 18-hole shootout in the final round of the 54-hole championship Thursday as the third ranked players — Chihiro Ikeda and Daniella Uy — lay six strokes behind at 149.

“I struggled with my putting. I couldn’t put my shots close to the hole,” said Del Rosario. “Hopefully, I could work it out and get more shots closer to the pins for me to have birdie opportunities.”

Although no lead is safe at the tricky Langer layout, the multi-titled Ikeda, who also carded a 74, and Uy would need to produce low rounds to spoil the Del Rosario-Superal duel.

Uy, an LPGA of Taiwan Tour veteran, actually pulled within Superal and Del Rosario with a frontside 34 but the former Junior World champion cracked when the going got tough at the back, bogeying five of the last eight and wound up with a 75.

Back in the PGT, the 19-year-old Alido, joint runner-up with Rupert Zaragosa in the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge ruled by Tony Lascuña at the Couples three weeks ago, broke a par-game at the back with three birdies against two bogeys at the front for a second straight 70.

Jobim Carlos, the 2018 PGT Order of Merit winner whose game went on a downswing while battling a spate of injuries in 2019, likewise heralded his return to form, albeit late as he closed out with three straight birdies at the front for a 68. He moved to joint fourth at 141 with Zaragosa, who carded a 70.

Ferdie Aunzo and Sean Talmadge crowded Gialon and Que in the lead at two-under overall in one stretch but the former wobbled with three bogeys in the last seven holes and the latter dropped three strokes in a six-hole stretch from No. 7. Both ended up with 73s for a share of sixth at 142.

Michael Bibat, another ace seeking an end to along title drought, likewise made a big surge with a backside 33 then hit back-to-back birdies from No. 5 to go five-under for the day and even par overall. But the former Asian Games bronze medalist fumbled with a triple-bogey on No. 7 and bogeyed the next to settle for a 70 and a 146 in a tie with Albin Engino (76), American Lexus Keoninh (73), Nilo Salahog (73) and Arnold Villacencio (72).