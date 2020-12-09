Returning Rockets star Harden 'open' to being traded to 76ers, others

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
James Harden (Center)
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 2:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – Former NBA MVP James Harden has joined the Houston Rockets' training camp after missing the first three days of workouts on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

This after the three-time reigning NBA scoring champion got tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the first step in rejoining his team before the new NBA season begins late December.

Though Harden’s return is a welcome sight, media reports cite that the superstar may still not be staying with the Rockets for long. Harden had reportedly been requesting a trade from the franchise, even though he still had two years left in his contract.

After Harden first named the Brooklyn Nets as his ideal destination, ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the shooting guard would welcome a move to the Philadelphia 76ers or possibly other contenders interested in the former MVP.

However, ESPN's report said that the Rockets and Sixers have had "no substantive talks" yet on a potential deal for Harden.

It is of note that Philadelphia's new president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, was the Rockets' general manager for the past 13 seasons.

Morey, however, reportedly does not want to break up the Sixers' All-Star duo in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The Rockets are in the middle of a rebuild, with a new head coach, new general manager, and nine recent additions to its lineup — including John Wall, who was traded by Washington for Russell Westbrook.

New Rockets head coach Stephan Silas, however, expressed optimism in Harden's staying put with Houston.

"Trust is built day to day and one the relationship begins, we'll begin that process of trust. Obviously, there wasn't a great start to it, but that's the NBA. The NBA is not going to be roses every day," Silas said in a report by the Agence France Presse.

Harden has spent the last eight years of his career with the Rockets, with an MVP plum to highlight his stay.

Houston's highest point in the playoffs with Harden has only been the Western Conference Finals.

