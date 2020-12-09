NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
UP's Akhuetie names his 5 toughest foes on the court
Bright Akhuetie (C) recenty named his toughest matchups on the court, which included Ateneo's Ange Kouame (L) and UST's Soulemane Chabi Yo.
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — In an interview with this writer in his Cold Brew podcast, the University of the Philippines’ center Bright Akhuetie, all the way from Nigeria, named his five toughest opponents.

Akhuetie, who spent his first two years of college ball playing for the University of Perpetual Help Altas after which he transferred to UP, took time out from his online classes to offer his selections. 

Akhuetie divided his choices into foreign players and the local players.

“For sure, Ange (Kouame),” pointed out Akhuetie, who has gone up against the Ateneo center six times in the last two season; all wins by the former. “He’s so tall and just when you think you’re free, he has these long arms to block your shot.”

“There’s University of the East’s Alex Diakhite who is very strong. San Beda’s Ola Adeogun who I had many battles with when I was in the NCAA. Mapua’s two-time NCAA Most Valuable Player Allwell Oraeme is like Ange because he is so tall and can do a lot of things. There’s University of Santo Tomas’ Soulemane Chabi Yo. Basically, a lot of these guys are good, strong, and can do a lot of things.”

For the Filipino players, the Nigerian big man selected Thirdy Ravena (Ateneo), Alvin Pasaol (UE), Rhenz Abando (UST), Val Chauca (Adamson) and Aljun Melecio (La Salle).

“Thirdy is smart and strong and a very good defensive player. My man, Alvin Pasaol has a big heart. He plays so much bigger than his size. He is amazing. Rhenz Abando is tall and talented. And Val Chauca, even if it was for only one year, is so good. Aljun is tough in spite of his size and can hit some big shots.”

Akhuetie spent his younger years in Nigeria playing football first as a striker and then as a goalkeeper. He thinks that playing for offense and defense helped in the transition to basketball that he says happened when a coach invited him to give the sport a try.

This upcoming UAAP Season 83 will be the final playing year for Akhuetie, who hopes to lead UP to a title, after which he will try to play professional basketball.

