Breakdancing included in 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — Breakdancing will be making its Olympic debut in Paris 2024, the International Olympic Committee announced Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The first ever DanceSport event to appear at an Olympic Games, "Breaking" or "elite breakdancing" were first staged at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires back in 2018.

The decision comes with the IOC's aim to shift the Olympics Sports programme to be more youthful and adept to gender equality.

Along with Breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing, three events that will debut in the postponed Tokyo Olympics, will be featured in Paris as well.

"With this programme, we are making Olympic Games Paris 2024 fit for the post-corona world," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"While we will achieve gender equality already at the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we will see for the first time in Olympic history the participation of the exact same number of female athletes as male athletes. There is also a strong focus on the youth," he added.