Ginebra's Cone lauds Tenorio's Game 4 heroics: 'It was cold blooded'

MANILA, Philippines — A number of games in Barangay Ginebra San Miguel's best-of-seven series against the TNT Tropang Giga may have gone either way, with the result only being apparent in the final moments of the game.

In each of Ginebra's three wins in the Philippine Cup Finals, his veterans were the ones who stepped up in the most crucial of moments.

For Game Four, in particular, which saw Roger Pogoy knock down clutch shot after clutch shot for the TNT Tropang Giga, it was Ginebra's own "Iron Man" in LA Tenorio that saved the Gin Kings from disaster.

Whenever Pogoy hit a shot that crept Tropang Giga closer to the Gin Kings, Tenorio always had an answer.

Head coach Tim Cone was in awe of his veteran's performance after the game, grateful that his star carried them to a commanding 3-1 lead over the gritty Tropang Giga.

"He (Tenorio) was just calm under pressure. Pogoy was just making incredible shots... those shots he was making was just tremendous," Cone said.

"It can be harder to respond... [but] that's what LA did he came down and made two huge responses for us from the three point line," he added.

The PBA's winningest coach could only sum up his veteran's performance in a single phrase.

"It was cold blooded," he said.

Now going for the kill in Game Five, Cone will once again hope to lean on Tenorio and the rest of his seasoned stars to close out the series against the Tropang Giga for their first Philippine Cup trophy since 2007.

Game Five tips off tonight at 6 p.m. at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center in what may be the final game of the PBA bubble.