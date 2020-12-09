NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ginebra's Cone lauds Tenorio's Game 4 heroics: 'It was cold blooded'
LA Tenorio
PBA media bureau
Ginebra's Cone lauds Tenorio's Game 4 heroics: 'It was cold blooded'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 9:43am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of games in Barangay Ginebra San Miguel's best-of-seven series against the TNT Tropang Giga may have gone either way, with the result only being apparent in the final moments of the game.

In each of Ginebra's three wins in the Philippine Cup Finals, his veterans were the ones who stepped up in the most crucial of moments.

For Game Four, in particular, which saw Roger Pogoy knock down clutch shot after clutch shot for the TNT Tropang Giga, it was Ginebra's own "Iron Man" in LA Tenorio that saved the Gin Kings from disaster.

Whenever Pogoy hit a shot that crept Tropang Giga closer to the Gin Kings, Tenorio always had an answer.

Head coach Tim Cone was in awe of his veteran's performance after the game, grateful that his star carried them to a commanding 3-1 lead over the gritty Tropang Giga.

"He (Tenorio) was just calm under pressure. Pogoy was just making incredible shots... those shots he was making was just tremendous," Cone said.

"It can be harder to respond... [but] that's what LA did he came down and made two huge responses for us from the three point line," he added.

The PBA's winningest coach could only sum up his veteran's performance in a single phrase.

"It was cold blooded," he said.

Now going for the kill in Game Five, Cone will once again hope to lean on Tenorio and the rest of his seasoned stars to close out the series against the Tropang Giga for their first Philippine Cup trophy since 2007.

Game Five tips off tonight at 6 p.m. at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center in what may be the final game of the PBA bubble.

BASKETBALL GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Last piece of puzzle for LA
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
It’s the endgame for the PBA’s Iron Man. But unlike the tragic finale of the famed Marvel movie, Ginebra guard...
Sports
fbfb
June Mar spending holidays in Cebu
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo is now in Cebu to spend the holidays with his parents and younger brother but continues...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra seeks crown jewel
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Is it Coronation Day for the new kings of the PBA Philippine Cup?
Sports
fbfb
Will it end tonight?
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Basketball coaches and players often say the hardest thing to do is to close out a series. Barangay Ginebra is in a position to clinch the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven finals at the AUF gym tonight and has three...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Draft rules for restudy
By Joaquin Henson | 77 days ago
Even as the PBA is now preoccupied with getting the table ready for the 45th season restart in the Clark bubble, the next...
Sports
fbfb
RDO's most memorable PBA game
By Joaquin M. Henson | 238 days ago
It was Christmas Day in 2008 during a PBA Philippine Cup game between TNT and Air21.
Sports
fbfb
Greg’s rights up in air
By Joaquin Henson | 288 days ago
If Barangay Ginebra chooses not to make an offer to renew Greg Slaughter’s contract within 30 calendar days after it...
Sports
fbfb
Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO
By Joaquin Henson | 289 days ago
Jeo Santisima was badly outgunned but never took a count as he displayed a warrior’s heart in failing to dethrone WBO...
Sports
fbfb
Rematch looms for Taduran
By Joaquin Henson | 309 days ago
IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran kept his promise to return home with the belt but would’ve preferred to knock...
Sports
fbfb
Casimero out to shock boxing world
By Joaquin Henson | 310 days ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero will be ready to shock the world when he battles unbeaten super WBA/IBF titlist...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with