Gin Kings clobber injury-plagued Tropang Giga, seize commanding 3-1 lead

MANILA, Philippines — The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings took back control of their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup Finals series against the TNT Tropang Giga after winning Game Four, 98-88, on Sunday.

After dropping their third matchup in blowout fashion, the Gin Kings made sure to return the favor against the Tropang Giga, who were still without the services of Bobby Ray Parks.

An 8-0 scoring burst at the tailend of the first half led by LA Tenorio swung the momentum heavily into the Gin Kings' side.

At halftime, Ginebra found themselves ahead, 49-39, after a fairly close contest in the beginning of the game.

Building on their offensive streak in the first half, the Gin Kings began the third period with seven unanswered points that ballooned their lead to 17 points.

The end for TNT slowly began with Japeth Aguilar and Stanley Pringle picking up on offense. This was compounded by injuries on the Tropang Giga side.

Already with Parks sidelined, Troy Rosario, RR Pogoy and Poy Erram also suffered injuries in the game that ended up with the cagers banged up.

And while Erram and Pogoy attempted to lead a fight back for the Tropang Giga, cutting the lead to as small as three, 91-88 with about two minutes left, Ginebra was able to weather their comeback bid with an Tenorio three and a Scottie Thompson transition bucket.

Ginebra's biggest lead in the game was 18 early in the final salvo.

Aguilar and Tenorio paced the Gin Kings on offense with 22 points each.

Tenorio, who converted on clutch shots in the final two minutes of the game, also tallied six assists to facilitate Ginebra's offense.

Meanwhile, Pogoy had another explosion with 34 points in the losing effort for the Tropang Giga. Erram added 19 markers in the scoring column.

Ginebra will look to close out the series and claim their first Philippine Cup title since 2007 in Game Five on Wednesday.