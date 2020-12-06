NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Gilas women's Fajardo aims return to Philippine basketball after US NCAA stint
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2020 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas women's team's rising star Ella Fajardo may be well on her way to the biggest stage of collegiate basketball in the United States, but she doesn't plan on forgetting her Filipino heritage.

All set to play for US NCAA Division I women's basketball squad Fairleigh Dickinson come next year, Fajardo recently shared about her plans after college.

Rather than setting her sights on flourishing more overseas, Fajardo wants to return to her roots and play Philippine basketball — especially after the establishment of the country's first-ever women's pro basketball league in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL).

"I think every athlete has thought of that, who's played Division I," said Fajardo in an episode of Bolero Sports' The Bolero Vodcast of possibly playing in the WNBA.

"[But] honestly, the feelings that I have for the Philippines like I know for a fact that that's my blood, that's my country... That's why I feel like I'm gonna hover back to the Philippines because I think that's where my heart is," she added.

Fajardo was instrumental to the Gilas Women's U-18 3x3 squad who finished 8th in the FIBA Under-18 World Cup in Mongolia last year.

She also has a bronze medal after a third place finish in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

The 17-year-old is a first generation immigrant in the United States, born to Filipino parents with her mother with roots in Bacolod.

Already a top-caliber player, Fajardo returning to Philippine basketball after her stint in US NCAA basketball will surely be a big boost to women's hoops in the country.

