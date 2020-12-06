NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Petro Gazz in, Petron, Generika and Marinerang Pilipina out as Supeliga vows strong comeback
The Petro Gazz Angels
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2020 - 3:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Superliga promises a busy and explosive 2021 season even as it announced that Petro Gazz will join as a guest team in place of Petron, Generika-Ayala and Marinerang Pilipina, which have all taken a one-year absence.

“We promise to be back with a bang,” said PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico in a statement.

Aside from Petro Gazz, the PSL is eyeing two more squads to join and complete its target eight-team roster that is also composed of F2, Cignal, Cherry Tiggo, Sta. Lucia and PLDT Home Fibr.

Interestingly, Petro Gazz is also a regular member of the rival Premier Volleyball League, which turned professional last month.

Juico also underscored its all-out support in the formation of the national team.

“While we are looking to come up with high level of club competition, we also know that sending a solid team to the international arena is our responsibility being an active member of the national federation – the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.,” said Juico.

“That’s why for next year, we want to have a balanced mix of club, international and collegiate competitions,” he added.

The PSL is targeting March 13 as its All-Filipino Conference opening date pending the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force as well as a collegiate conference a few months after.

It has already penciled its Beach Volley Challenge from February 25-27 after postponing it last month due to the super typhoons that hit the country.

