Bianca Pagdanganan
Iron woes drop Pagdanganan to last
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2020 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan cranked up her driving and checked her putting woes but continued to struggle with her iron game as she stumbled with another 78 and tumbled to last in the 76-player surviving field in the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas Saturday.

Meanwhile, So Yeon Ryu, playing her first event since the pandemic halted competitions worldwide last March, sizzled with a six-under 65 and tied fellow Korean and many-time major winner Inbee Park and young Yealimi Noh of the US at the top with 209s.

After barely making the cut with a 72 Friday, Pagdanganan faltered with early bogeys in her attempt to go low in another demanding day at the Old American Golf Club, finishing with a birdie-less backside 40. She did birdie the par-3 No. 3 but holed out with four straight bogeys to match her first round output.

With a 15-over 228 total after 54 holes, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker dropped six spots from her previous joint 70th standing but vowed to do her best to at least produce a decent finish in the event serving as tune-up for next week’s US Women’s Open.

Pagdanganan uncorked a 288-yard norm off the tee and missed just four fairways but went 8-of-18 in greens in regulation that typified her day-long bout with her approach shots and short game. She, however, improved with 29 putts after a 34-putt struggle in the second round.

Earlier, So hit all fairways and missed just two greens as she rattled off six birdies to churn out the tournament-best 30-35 card while Park and Noh shot 69 and 71, respectively, to set up a shootout for the crown.

But a host of others stood just a stroke or two behind, ensuring a wide open battle for top honors with first round leader Charley Hull of England battling back with a 68 to move to joint fourth at 210 with Americans Jessica Korda (72), Kristen Gillman (66) and Angela Stanford (70), Japanese Nasa Hataoka (69), Thai Pornanong Phatlum (70) and world No.1 Jin Young Ko of Korea (70).

