Young Azkals skipper Gayoso in talks to play for Thai squad

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jarvey Gayoso, captain of the Azkals Development Team (ADT), is nearing a move to bring his act overseas with Thai League squad Muangthong United.

Gayoso scored four goals in the recently concluded Philippine Football League where the ADT finished third in the standings.

If the deal pushes through, the 23-year-old Gayoso will be playing with Thai League powerhouse Muangthong United who are four-time T1 champions.

Gayoso thrived in an attacking midfield role in the PFL season, having been converted from being a striker in his collegiate years.

Playing for Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP, Gayoso was a former two-time UAAP MVP and led the Blue Eagles to two UAAP titles in men's football.

ADT head coach Scott Cooper shared his thoughts on Gayoso's move.

"I think it's a great step for him to go to the Thai League. He's being picked up as a midfielder which was where he ended up in his stint at ADT," said Cooper.

"I think we finally found the right position for him. It's really a good challenge for him because he has to step up a few levels," he added.

