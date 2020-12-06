NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
TNT banking on defense vs explosive Gin Kings in pivotal Game 4
TNT's Troy Rosario (18) defends against Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (6) in Game Three of the Philippine Cup Finals
PBA media bureau
TNT banking on defense vs explosive Gin Kings in pivotal Game 4
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2020 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — It is no secret that the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings have a huge arsenal of offensive weapons.

Loaded with volume scorers like Stanley Pringle, LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, and all-around contributors Scottie Thompson and Aljon Mariano, the TNT Tropang Giga is aiming at airtight defense to have a chance in their best-of-seven Philippine Cup Finals series.

After the Tropang Giga clinched Game Three with a great defensive show against the Gin King offense, coach Bong Ravena hopes to bring the same intensity tonight when Game Four tips off.

"At the end of the day, babalik ka sa depensa eh," said Ravena after their 88-67 win over the Gin Kings on Friday.

"If you stop Pringle, if you stop LA, if you stop Japeth, pero pag nakascore naman yung Aljon [Mariano] ng 20, parang pareho lang eh," he added.

The need for defense rang true for the Tropang Giga in their Game One and Game Two loses, which could have easily gone their way.

A free lane to the hoop to rookie Arvin Tolentino sent the game to overtime in Game One while sloppy defense erased an erstwhile 15-point advantage in Game Two.

Wanting to repeat the same composure in Game Three where they were able to stymie the Gin Kings' comeback bid, everything will need to be perfect on the defensive end for the Tropang Giga.

"Kailangan talaga [namin is] to play solid defense, walang breakdown," said Ravena.

"Dun kami nahahabol eh if we have breakdowns on defense," he added.

Tropang Giga will go for the series-tying win tonight at 6 p.m. at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nakamura, Carlsen on course
By Edgar De Castro | December 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen, the top two seeds, have advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 Online Speed Chess Championship and stayed on a collision course for the finals.
Sports
fbfb
Game 4 may decide Finals
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Barangay Ginebra is up, 2-1, over TNT in the best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals but its stay in the driver’s seat is far from safe.
Sports
fbfb
'Nothing to celebrate' for TNT after Game 3 win over Ginebra
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
While it was definitely a momentum shifting win in the series, TNT is not resting on their laurels until they claim the fourth...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson settles in with Jazz after inking 4-year, $52M deal
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Only having joined the Jazz earlier this year, Clarkson cited relationships he had formed within the squad, as well as fitting...
Sports
fbfb
PBA's finest needed for successful Gilas squad 
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio believes Gilas Pilipinas would need the best the Philippine Basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Pivotal game unfolds
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Get on the hill or get on equal footing.
Sports
fbfb
The real Troy finally shows up
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Just when TNT was in need of a hero after star guard Ray Parks Jr. went down with a calf injury, the others heeded the call...
Sports
fbfb
NC Season 96 rescheduled
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The National Collegiate Athletic Association has moved its Season 96 from March next year to the second quarter and will stage...
Sports
fbfb
PSC sets up bubble training
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Soon, some national athletes who remain in the country, including Tokyo-bound boxer Irish Magno and Olympic hopefuls Nesthy...
Sports
fbfb
Pros brace for punishing Langer course
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
While emphasis is on shotmaking and putting, most pros believe it will also be a question of staying power as they gear up...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with