TNT banking on defense vs explosive Gin Kings in pivotal Game 4

MANILA, Philippines — It is no secret that the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings have a huge arsenal of offensive weapons.

Loaded with volume scorers like Stanley Pringle, LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, and all-around contributors Scottie Thompson and Aljon Mariano, the TNT Tropang Giga is aiming at airtight defense to have a chance in their best-of-seven Philippine Cup Finals series.

After the Tropang Giga clinched Game Three with a great defensive show against the Gin King offense, coach Bong Ravena hopes to bring the same intensity tonight when Game Four tips off.

"At the end of the day, babalik ka sa depensa eh," said Ravena after their 88-67 win over the Gin Kings on Friday.

"If you stop Pringle, if you stop LA, if you stop Japeth, pero pag nakascore naman yung Aljon [Mariano] ng 20, parang pareho lang eh," he added.

The need for defense rang true for the Tropang Giga in their Game One and Game Two loses, which could have easily gone their way.

A free lane to the hoop to rookie Arvin Tolentino sent the game to overtime in Game One while sloppy defense erased an erstwhile 15-point advantage in Game Two.

Wanting to repeat the same composure in Game Three where they were able to stymie the Gin Kings' comeback bid, everything will need to be perfect on the defensive end for the Tropang Giga.

"Kailangan talaga [namin is] to play solid defense, walang breakdown," said Ravena.

"Dun kami nahahabol eh if we have breakdowns on defense," he added.

Tropang Giga will go for the series-tying win tonight at 6 p.m. at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center.