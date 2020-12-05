'Puso' takes centerstage in FIBA World Cup logo

MANILA, Philippines — A beating heart for the sport of basketball highlights the official logo of the FIBA 2023 World Cup unveiled on Friday.

The international tourney's logo kickstarted FIBA's #DontMissABeat campaign with a focus on a heart, representing the passion for the game, the Naismith Trophy, and the year 2023.

"The three host countries all have a strong passion for basketball and this love of the game is embodied in the new FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 logo," said FIBA.

"The sideways heart symbolizes the passion for the game, while the Naismith Trophy is the dream for all participating teams in the World Cup," they added.

The number 23, meanwhile, represents the year when the World Cup is set to take place across the three host countries.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held from August 25 to September 10, 2023 in host cities Manila, Okinawa and Jakarta.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus and Fiba Central Board member Manny V. Pangilinan spoke out on the country's hosting bid.

"We Filipinos are all proud to be part of this important milestone in basketball, together with Japan and Indonesia," he said.

"The Philippines looks forward to extending our brand of hospitality to the participating teams, to the world congress delegates, and to the many visitors expected to come — true to the essence of the logo we are launching today — a heart, the puso of the Filipino," he added.