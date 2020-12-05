Torres, Catalan suffer quick losses in ONE: Big Bang

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Jomary Torres (L) and Rene Catalan both suffered losses in ONE: Big Bang
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2020 - 9:47am

MANILA, Philippines — It was a nightmare for Filipino fighters Jomary Torres and Rene Catalan in ONE: Big Bang, suffering first-round KO losses in their respective fights on Friday.

Torres, who was trying to get out of a losing slump, absorbed her fifth straight loss in ONE Championship. She fell to up and coming Indian star Ritu Phogat.

Though Torres was able to hold her ground with a half-guard for most of the opening round, Phogat managed to shift from a side control into a crucifix and unleashed a flurry of elbows on the Filipina.

This forced the referee to stop the fight at the 3:55 mark of the opening round.

Meanwhile, Catalan, who is coincidentally Torres' coach, suffered a shock first round knockout loss against Bokang Masunyane.

Masunyane hit Catalan with a kick to the head that sent the 41-year-old cold to the canvas.

The undefeated South African only needed 37 seconds in the first round to do away with the third-ranked strawweight contender.

In the main event of ONE: Big Bang, Marat Grigorian was able to snag a second round TKO win over Ivan Kondratev.

