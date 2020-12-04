Fil-Am to suit up for Ivy League, NCAA Division I Princeton volleyball team

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Americans are shining in collegiate sports, not just in basketball.

Krystal Raymundo, featured by Fil-Am Nation Select, recently signed with Princeton University as a part of their volleyball team.

Raymundo, from Westridge School in Pasadena, California, will play libero for the Tigers next season after the Ivy League postponed its athletic competitions amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Raymundo was a First Team All Prep League in both 2017 and 2018, and also snagged Rookie of the Year in 2016.

She was instrumental in Westridge's run to the Prep League Championship in 2016 and 2017.

The freshman will be joining a decorated Princeton women's volleyball program which has won 17 Ivy League women's volleyball championships.

Princeton also competes in Division I of the US NCAA.