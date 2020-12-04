Cone leaves no room for complacency in Ginebra's approach to Game 3

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 11:09am

MANILA, Philippines — Tim Cone's Ginebra San Miguel may be up two games to none in their best-of-seven series against the TNT Tropang Giga, but the PBA's winningest coach isn't resting on his laurels.

Citing how their victories were won in cardiac fashion, Cone believes his squad has no time to dwell on their triumphs.

"There's not a whole lot to pump your chest and say wow, we're so much better, we're up 2-0. We can't say that," Cone said after their Game Two victory last Wednesday.

"These games could have gone either way and that means this series can turn around on a dime," he added.

The Gin Kings struggled to get anything going against the Tropang Giga in Game Two, and only converted on big time shots in the clutch to get away with the win.

Then in Game One, they were forced into overtime and needed to rely on a botched free throw from Bobby Ray Parks late to make sure they stayed in the game.

So for Cone, his squad is coming into Game Three tonight with no semblance of an advantage.

"2-0 lead means nothing with a team like Talk 'n Text I honestly truly feel that in the bottom of my heart," said Cone.

Though Cone feels no room for complacency yet, a win in Game Three that tips off later tonight p.m. will put them firmly in the driver's seat and in the right side of PBA history to take their first Philippine Cup title since 2007.

