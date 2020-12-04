Anthony Davis signs five-year, $109M max deal with Lakers

MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Davis is staying put in Los Angeles with co-star LeBron James following their title run in the 2019-20 NBA Season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis officially agreed to a five-year, $109 million deal with the defending champions on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Related Stories NBA says 48 players test positive for COVID-19

Official: Anthony Davis has formally agreed to his five-year, $190M deal with the Lakers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. https://t.co/dvRpEb8C0r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Davis had reportedly considered several short and long-term contract scenarios before accepting the five-year max offer.

The 27-year-old's contract will include a player option for early termination in the final year of his deal in the 2024-25 NBA season, per his agent Rich Paul.

This deal comes in the wake of James extending his deal with the Lakers until the 2023-24 season.

The two stalwarts were without glitches in their first year as a tandem with the Lakers, leading the squad to its 17th title after a decade-long drought.

Davis himself posted the norms of 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per outing in his first year with the new squad.

With Davis and James both in the long-term future of the Lakers, it looks like they will be the team to beat for the foreseeable future with a possible dynasty brewing.