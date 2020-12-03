Team Lakay deals with tighter protocols after cornerman contracts coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial arts stable Team Lakay is faced with stricter protocols after a cornerman tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) last week.

The positive test prompted a postponement to the fight between Team Lakay star Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov, and has forced the famed stable to more stingent measures.

"Follow pa din kami sa protocols but mas mahigpit [na] ngayon. We have to constantly check our temperature and if may nararamdaman kami bago pumunta sa gym," Kingad told Philstar.com.

"Hinati-hati din yung mga tao sa trainings into three groups," he said.

Kingad had hoped to fight Akhmetov on Friday, December 4 in ONE: Big Bang to add a win to their record this year after stablemates Lito Adiwang and Eduard Folayang absorbed losses in the months prior to his supposed comeback.

The up-and-coming flyweight contender and his with head coach Mark Sangiao have already tested negative for the virus but chose to play it safe.

Kingad is looking at the positive side of things, taking the postponed bout in stride in order to prepare even more for Akhmetov.

"Good thing now is we still have time to polish our game plan and improve our skills. Kahit matagal na di nakakapasok sa circle dahil walang laban, tuloy padin ang training," said Kingad.

Rene Catalan will take the place of Kingad in the fight card, going up against South African Bokang Masunyane.

Meanwhile, Catalan's student Jomary Torres will see action against Indian wrestling champ Ritu Phogat also on Friday.