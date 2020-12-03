NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
PBA bubble venue willing to host 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 11:16am

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Another bubble tourney, this time an international one, looms here early next year with the successful end of the historic PBA Bubble staging already on the horizon.

Quest Plus Conference Center, home of the PBA since September, has assured its readiness and willingness to serve as another sports site after Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ official offer to host the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Clark in February.

“We would love to be considered as home for another bubble if given a chance,” QPCC executive assistant manager Mabel Roman told The STAR. “To be part of another bubble experience is something we would love to do all over again.”

Earlier this week, SBP President Al Panlilio pitched to FIBA that the Philippines could host at least two groups composing of eight teams led by Gilas Pilipinas, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand from Group A next window.

The world-class QPCC, led by general manager Michael Gapin and Roman, said it's open to hosting that one given the proven international experience and bubble expertise of housing an even bigger PBA delegation made up of 12 teams for two months.

“We’ve handled international events like the ASEAN Summit and the SEA Games. Di na rin bago yung bubble format so marrying them together, kaya i-deliver ng team,” added Roman, pointing the system and protocols already in place by the Clark Development Corporation, Department of Health and the PBA.

The PBA, a trailblazer for sports bubble in Asia, will also throw its hat in contributing to the success of the country’s hosting, as its 2020 Philippine Cup is already on the championship stage.

“Kung hihingi ng tulong ang SBP at FIBA, tutulong tayo kung ano ang na-experience natin. Kung ano ang pwede nating sabihin na napag-aralan natin para madali na lang sa kanila,” said Commissioner Willie Marcial. “Tutulong tayo kahit advice o suggestion lang.”

Possibly at home here next year, Gilas (3-0) is poised to maintain perfect run after playing away in the first two windows in Indonesia and Bahrain.

FIBA GILAS PBA QUEST HOTEL
