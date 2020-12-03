Cone's trust in Ginebra vets Tenorio, Thompson pays off in Game 2 win vs TNT

MANILA, Philippines — They may have been struggling on offense all game long, but when it came down to when it mattered the most, seasoned veterans LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson pulled through for the Ginebra San Miguel.

Thompson, who was turnover-plagued and struggled shooting against the TNT Tropang Giga in Game Two of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Wednesday, managed to get back on his feet just at the right time and converted on a corner triple that gave the time the lead late, 87-85 with 30 ticks left.

Then Tenorio, for his part, tallied all his five points of the game via crucial free throws in the clutch that eventually put the nail in the coffin for the Tropang Giga in the 92-90 victory for the Gin Kings.

Their long-tenured experience in big moments like this, Ginebra coach Tim Cone said, was the key to their escape victory.

"Having LA and Scottie down there, they've been doing that for a while now... been playing in the finals, been playing big moments so you trust those guys," said Cone.

And as a team, their championship culture and mettle, were what led to the victory that looked like it was in TNT's hands for multiple points in the game.

"We were talking about how we got to calm down, we got to stay calm through this storm... When they (TNT) started stretching the lead out, we didn't panic," said Cone.

The Gin Kings' composure paid off as they were able to bury the Tropang Giga in a 0-2 hole.

Cone and the rest of Ginebra hope to tighten the noose even more in Game Three when it tips off on Friday.