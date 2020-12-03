NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Cone's trust in Ginebra vets Tenorio, Thompson pays off in Game 2 win vs TNT
LA Tenorio (L) and Scottie Thompson
PBA media bureau
Cone's trust in Ginebra vets Tenorio, Thompson pays off in Game 2 win vs TNT
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 10:14am

MANILA, Philippines — They may have been struggling on offense all game long, but when it came down to when it mattered the most, seasoned veterans LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson pulled through for the Ginebra San Miguel.

Thompson, who was turnover-plagued and struggled shooting against the TNT Tropang Giga in Game Two of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Wednesday, managed to get back on his feet just at the right time and converted on a corner triple that gave the time the lead late, 87-85 with 30 ticks left.

Then Tenorio, for his part, tallied all his five points of the game via crucial free throws in the clutch that eventually put the nail in the coffin for the Tropang Giga in the 92-90 victory for the Gin Kings.

Their long-tenured experience in big moments like this, Ginebra coach Tim Cone said, was the key to their escape victory.

"Having LA and Scottie down there, they've been doing that for a while now... been playing in the finals, been playing big moments so you trust those guys," said Cone.

And as a team, their championship culture and mettle, were what led to the victory that looked like it was in TNT's hands for multiple points in the game.

"We were talking about how we got to calm down, we got to stay calm through this storm... When they (TNT) started stretching the lead out, we didn't panic," said Cone.

The Gin Kings' composure paid off as they were able to bury the Tropang Giga in a 0-2 hole.

Cone and the rest of Ginebra hope to tighten the noose even more in Game Three when it tips off on Friday.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kouame closer to naturalization
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The path for Ivorian Angelo Kouame to becoming a Filipino naturalized player drew a big boost after the House of Representatives...
Sports
fbfb
Bolick ready to rebound
By Joaquin Henson | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
NorthPort guard Robert Bolick can’t wait to get back on the court and expects to be 100 percent when the PBA opens its 46th season next year.
Sports
fbfb
COVID-19 hits Warriors, Wizards
December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Two players for the Golden State Warriors and another for the Washington Wizards have tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA clubs announced Tuesday as individual 2020-21 pre-season workouts began.
Sports
fbfb
Gin Kings survive Pogoy's 38 points, take 2-0 lead over Tropang Giga
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
After trailing by as big as 15, the Gin Kings were able to rally back and stun the Tropang Giga, who were playing without...
Sports
fbfb
Young Gilas cagers to have shot at roster spots for next window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Though lacking in experience and in ample preparation, the 15-man pool of collegiate and fresh-out-of-college stars didn't...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Houston trades Westbrook to Washington for Wall, first round pick
By Luisa Morales | 4 minutes ago
Westbrook only spent a season with the Rockets where he reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate and fellow MVP...
Sports
fbfb
SBP welcomes latest progress in Kouame's naturalization bid
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The bill seeking to naturalize the 23-year-old Kouame, or House Bill No. 5951, got the nod of the House Committee on Justice...
Sports
fbfb
Russell to replace COVID-19-stricken Hamilton for Sakhir Grand Prix
18 hours ago
George Russell will step up from Williams to replace world champion Lewis Hamilton, who tested positive for COVID-19, at Formula...
Sports
fbfb
Jomary Torres in must-win situation in ONE: Big Bang
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Already in the midst of a four-bout slide after winning her first three matches in ONE Championship, Torres will have a crucial...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
19 hours ago
The start of the Australian Open will be delayed until February 8 because of coronavirus prevention measures, a newspaper...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with