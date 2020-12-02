NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
SBP welcomes latest progress in Kouame's naturalization bid
SBP president Al Panlilio
STAR/File
SBP welcomes latest progress in Kouame's naturalization bid
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The path for Ivorian Angelo Kouame to becoming a Filipino naturalized player gets easier after the House of Representatives approved the proposed bill granting the Ateneo standout citizenship.

The bill seeking to naturalize the 23-year-old Kouame, or House Bill No. 5951, got the nod of the House Committee on Justice on Wednesday, sending it for the next few important steps for it be enacted into a law.

It was the first of the many steps needed for it get a final stamp of approval but it sure was a significant one since Kouame, who helped power the Eagles to a 16-0 UAAP sweep two years ago, would be a vital piece of the Gilas Pilipinas puzzle in future international campaigns.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio lauded the move and thanked Congress for the support.

“Our Gilas Pilipinas men’s team was able to jumpstart our preparations for 2023 with their inspired performance in Manama, Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and receiving this good news from the House of Representatives gives our program even more momentum,” said Panlilio.

“We remain hopeful that Kouame will be able to play as a Filipino at the soonest time possible as every FIBA window is an opportunity to build on the future of Philippine basketball,” he added.

Antipolo first district Representative Robbie Puno, who is also vice chair of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, was the principal author of the bill in the Lower House while Senator Sonny Angara, an SBP chair, filed Senate Bill 1982 in the Upper House and is still pending.

Once both Houses give it a go, it will be brought up to President Duterte for final approval.

If it will be eventually enacted into law, Kouame will become the country’s third naturalized cager next to Marcus Douthit and Andray Blatche.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nats draw accolades for worthy Bahrain job
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and president Al Panlilio both lauded the all-cadet...
Sports
fbfb
Young Gilas cagers to have shot at roster spots for next window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Though lacking in experience and in ample preparation, the 15-man pool of collegiate and fresh-out-of-college stars didn't...
Sports
fbfb
Future is bright for Gilas
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Three things stood out in Gilas’ twin wins over Thailand in the recent FIBA Asia Cup second qualifying window in Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
PBA board to take up rookie draft
By Joaquin Henson | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The PBA board of governors will be convened for a zoom meeting tomorrow afternoon with the next draft in the agenda as commissioner Willie Marcial is expected to propose a timetable in the event the 46th season opens...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So takes down World No. 1 Carlsen, tops Skilling Open chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Cavite-born Wesley So showed the world he could challenge for the world title after he brought down the reigning world champion...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Russell to replace COVID-19-stricken Hamilton for Sakhir Grand Prix
1 hour ago
George Russell will step up from Williams to replace world champion Lewis Hamilton, who tested positive for COVID-19, at Formula...
Sports
fbfb
Jomary Torres in must-win situation in ONE: Big Bang
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Already in the midst of a four-bout slide after winning her first three matches in ONE Championship, Torres will have a crucial...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
3 hours ago
The start of the Australian Open will be delayed until February 8 because of coronavirus prevention measures, a newspaper...
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo snags first win as US NCAA coach
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The first-ever coach of Asian heritage in the US NCAA, Magpayo missed the Highlanders' first game of the season due to the...
Sports
fbfb
Superal braces for rivals' rebound at Langer 
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Princess Superal girds for another battle, armed with a form she has whipped to top competitive level and which she hopes...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with