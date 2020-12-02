Mike Magpayo snags first win as US NCAA coach

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Mike Magpayo tallied his first win as a US NCAA coach on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) after the UC Riverside Highlanders won over the Washington Huskies, 57-42 in Las Vegas.

The first-ever coach of Asian heritage in the US NCAA, Magpayo missed the Highlanders' first game of the season due to the birth of his child but came back to a resounding victory to even Riverside's slate at 1-1.

A game that was scheduled just two days before, Magpayo's Highlanders were able to adjust accordingly and give the Filipino coach his first career win at the helm.

UC Riverside was slated to play Fresno State last Sunday (Monday, Manila time) but was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Fresno roster.

The 41-year-old coaching pioneer will attempt to take his second win when they take on the Denver Pioneers on Sunday (Monday, Manila).

UC Riverside has not moved up in the standings in the Big West Conference with matches between conference opponents yet to tip off.

