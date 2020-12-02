NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Superal braces for rivals' rebound at LangerÂ 
Princess Superal
Superal braces for rivals' rebound at Langer 
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal girds for another battle, armed with a form she has whipped to top competitive level and which she hopes to flaunt in the last of two Ladies Philippine Golf Tour bubble tournaments — the ICTSI Riviera Championship beginning December 8 in Silang, Cavite.

But while she ran away with a five-stroke triumph in the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at the Couples course three weeks ago, the reigning Order of Merit champion expects her rivals to mount a spirited fightback on a Langer course that favors no particular player and where emphasis ranges from length, short game, poise and mental toughness.

Still, Superal said she feels good about her chances, given the time and effort she had spent in sharpening her all-around game, including putting, during the break.

“I think the key (to every victory) is preparation,” said Superal, who shuttles to and from Orchard and Manila Southwoods to stay in competitive form.

Heading to next week’s 54-hole championship, the 22-year-old shotmaker is taking the same approach — train hard, stay confident and have a positive mindset.

“During this pandemic, I’m able to refresh my mind and set new goals,” she said.

But Superal anticipates the rest to do the same or even prepare harder in their attempt to stop her from essaying a sweep of the two tournaments in golf's return after an eight-month break due to pandemic.

Abby Arevalo, for one, has been in deep training, also at Southwoods, trying to polish every aspect of her game as she seeks to better her runner-up finish in her maiden pro appearance at Couples.

Pauline del Rosario, Chanelle Avaricio, Chihiro Ikeda, Marvi Monsalve and former three-time OOM titlist Cyna Rodriguez and Gretchen Villacencio are also working double-time to reach peak form in time for the P400,000 event at the exacting, ravine-laced par-71 Langer layout.

To make things simpler under strict COVID-19 protocols and new guidelines, Superal said she is toning down expectations but stressed the need for a strong start for the proverbial momentum.

“It’s really tough having to go through the process but we feel very safe with the health protocols,” she said. “While I feel upbeat, I don’t want to expect much although a good start would surely boost my confidence.”

Playing without the help of a caddie also makes each bidder’s campaign a lot tougher but the petite, talented shotmaker said she and the rest are getting through with the challenges and thankful for the opportunity to compete again.

“It’s hard doing it all from the tee to the green by yourself but we’re coping up and we’re happy to be able to play again,” she said. “We’re really thankful to the ICTSI and the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. for scheduling two tournaments to end this pandemic-hit season. These also serve as our warm-up tournaments for next year.”

GOLF PRINCESS SUPERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nats draw accolades for worthy Bahrain job
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and president Al Panlilio both lauded the all-cadet...
Sports
fbfb
Future is bright for Gilas
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Three things stood out in Gilas’ twin wins over Thailand in the recent FIBA Asia Cup second qualifying window in Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
PBA board to take up rookie draft
By Joaquin Henson | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The PBA board of governors will be convened for a zoom meeting tomorrow afternoon with the next draft in the agenda as commissioner Willie Marcial is expected to propose a timetable in the event the 46th season opens...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So takes down World No. 1 Carlsen, tops Skilling Open chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Cavite-born Wesley So showed the world he could challenge for the world title after he brought down the reigning world champion...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect de Jesus earns high praise from Duke coach
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The first-ever Asian to play for Duke University's women's basketball program, de Jesus was touted highly by first-year head...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Report: Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
6 minutes ago
The start of the Australian Open will be delayed until February 8 because of coronavirus prevention measures, a newspaper...
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo snags first win as US NCAA coach
By Luisa Morales | 24 minutes ago
The first-ever coach of Asian heritage in the US NCAA, Magpayo missed the Highlanders' first game of the season due to the...
Sports
fbfb
Superal braces for rivals' rebound at Langer 
By Dante Navarro | 38 minutes ago
Princess Superal girds for another battle, armed with a form she has whipped to top competitive level and which she hopes...
Sports
fbfb
Slow and steady, Ironman Im delivers high point for Asia in 2020
By Chuah Choo Chiang | 1 hour ago
As 2020 comes to a close following an unprecedented year in sport in which COVID-19 threatened to overshadow this great game,...
Sports
fbfb
Young Gilas cagers to have shot at roster spots for next window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Though lacking in experience and in ample preparation, the 15-man pool of collegiate and fresh-out-of-college stars didn't...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with