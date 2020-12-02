NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Young Gilas cagers to have shot at roster spots for next window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
Young Gilas cagers in Juan Gomez de Liano (R), Dwight Ramos (C) and Kobe Paras were tried and tested in the second window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain last week
FIBA
Young Gilas cagers to have shot at roster spots for next window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – The young Gilas Pilipinas lineup in the second window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers have been tried and tested in the spotlight of the international scene.

Though lacking in experience and in ample preparation, the 15-man pool of collegiate and fresh-out-of-college stars didn't show any fear in going up against older and more experienced opponents and trampled Thailand twice in blowout affairs.

This dominant performance, at least in the eyes of head coach Jong Uichico, gave the youngsters a significant chance in contending for roster spots with professional ballers come future tournaments.

"All of them are in contention to have a spot in the third window... All of them have their equal chances," Uichico said, particularly of the roster in the third window of the Asia Cup qualifiers in February 2021.

The Gilas squad in Bahrain — led by UP's Gomez de Liano brothers, Kobe Paras, and Ateneo's Dwight Ramos and Dave Ildefonso — showed flashes of brilliance in their play against an all-professional, and more seasoned Thailand squad.

In their two outings, Gilas Pilipinas crushed the Thais by a combined 54-point differential, leaving little to no doubt about their capacity to represent the country on the big stage.

This time competing with the professionals in the PBA for a spot in the roster come February, with the PBA bubble already long wrapped up by then, the young Gilas cagers will need to step it up another notch.

"We will make that assessment come next year when we start again our training camp and we will make our decisions from there," Uichico said of the eventual lineup.

After the second window, the Philippines is currently at the top spot of Group A with a 3-0 slate.

BASKETBALL FIBA GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nats draw accolades for worthy Bahrain job
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and president Al Panlilio both lauded the all-cadet...
Sports
fbfb
Future is bright for Gilas
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Three things stood out in Gilas’ twin wins over Thailand in the recent FIBA Asia Cup second qualifying window in Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
PBA board to take up rookie draft
By Joaquin Henson | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The PBA board of governors will be convened for a zoom meeting tomorrow afternoon with the next draft in the agenda as commissioner Willie Marcial is expected to propose a timetable in the event the 46th season opens...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So takes down World No. 1 Carlsen, tops Skilling Open chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Cavite-born Wesley So showed the world he could challenge for the world title after he brought down the reigning world champion...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect de Jesus earns high praise from Duke coach
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The first-ever Asian to play for Duke University's women's basketball program, de Jesus was touted highly by first-year head...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Report: Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
6 minutes ago
The start of the Australian Open will be delayed until February 8 because of coronavirus prevention measures, a newspaper...
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo snags first win as US NCAA coach
By Luisa Morales | 24 minutes ago
The first-ever coach of Asian heritage in the US NCAA, Magpayo missed the Highlanders' first game of the season due to the...
Sports
fbfb
Superal braces for rivals' rebound at Langer 
By Dante Navarro | 38 minutes ago
Princess Superal girds for another battle, armed with a form she has whipped to top competitive level and which she hopes...
Sports
fbfb
Slow and steady, Ironman Im delivers high point for Asia in 2020
By Chuah Choo Chiang | 1 hour ago
As 2020 comes to a close following an unprecedented year in sport in which COVID-19 threatened to overshadow this great game,...
Sports
fbfb
Warriors, Wizards have players with COVID-19 as NBA camps open
1 hour ago
Two players for the Golden State Warriors and another for the Washington Wizards have tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with