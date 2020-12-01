Delos Santos bests Hungarian foe to bag 25th online karate gold

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino World No. 1 James delos Santos edged Hungary’s No. 1 kata player Botond Nagy to rule the Katana Inter-Continental Karate League e-Tournament and claim his 25th gold medal in the online circuit.

The 30-year-old delos Santos outpointed Nagy by one of his closest finals he competed at, 24.9-24.5, to add another feather on his cap and bolstering his chances to hold on to the World No. 1 ranking by the end of the year.

“He is No. 34 in the Olympic rankings No. 39 in the World Karate Federation rankings,” said delos Santos referring to Nagy, who also holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest roundhouse kick.

“It was a very tough fight and an honor to be facing a kata player of such caliber,” he added.