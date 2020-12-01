NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
LascuÃ±a eyes sweep of PGT Riviera crowns
Tony Lascuna
Lascuña eyes sweep of PGT Riviera crowns
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 10:35am

MANILA, Philippines – Tony Lascuña hopes to brandish the form he dished out the first time out and close out the two-tournament Philippine Golf Tour bubble the way he started it — blasting the opposition with his A-game.

But heading to the ICTSI Riviera Championship, which reels off December 8 at Riviera's Langer course, the multi-titled shotmaker believes he will need to get better and a lot tougher, given the expected surge of his rivals out to foil his sweep bid on a course so exacting where no one holds a distinct advantage.

The three-week break after dominating the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge, which he ruled by four over Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa at the adjacent Couples layout, has given Lascuña enough time to sharpen up his short game and putting, so do the rest of practically the same field that saw action in PGT's resumption after a long eight-month hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic.

That should guarantee a spirited, furious battle in all four days for the top P350,000 purse out of the total P2.5 million prize fund put up by ICTSI to likewise help provide something for the pros for the coming holidays.

Trading length for accuracy, Lascuña stalked the leaders in the first two rounds of the Riviera Invitational, took control in the pivotal third day then cruised to the win in a victory that was more than a triumph of the spirit for the veteran campaigner whose work ethics, sheer determination and will power remain the envy of his peers and inspiration for the Tour’s rising stars.

He also makes it a point to share his expertise with the young and old alike, squeezing out time to teach at Manila Southwoods’ driving range in between training and practice rounds.

“I love to teach and the sport just continues to grow and grow through the years with more and more youngsters willing to learn and become good, strong players someday,” said Lascuña.

But a tougher challenge awaits the four-time PGT Order of Merit winner with the likes of Alido, Zaragosa, along with Justin Quiban, Fidel Concepcion, Michael Bibat, Albin Engino and Gerald Rosales, all pumped-up not just to stop Lascuña but also to fuel their own respective drive in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

However, Joenard Rates, who led in the first round of PGT restart before finishing tied for fifth, has begged off due to hand injury.

Former Philippine Open champions Angelo Que and Miguel Tabuena, meanwhile, are also setting out for stronger, if successful finish after placing fourth and tied for seventh place finishes, respectively, at Couples.

They, however, will have to tone down their power to achieve driving and shot accuracy and consistency required on a tight, hazard-laden layout as the par-71 Langer.

But there sure are some holes that would need to be attacked although it goes with the risk of falling into bunkers and hazards that come into play in most holes, especially if the wind come into play.

Others out for a fightback are Dutch Guido Van der Valk, former OOM titlist Jobim Carlos, Korean Park Jun Sung, Zanieboy Gialon, Dino Villanueva, Rico Depilo, James Ryan Lam, Jhonnel Ababa, Rey Pagunsan and Jay Bayron.

Like in the PGT start, all players will return to a set of rules and safety protocols, including swab tests and restricting the players’ movements inside the tournament hotel and venue. For details, visit www.pgt.ph.

GOLF TONY LASCUNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dominant Gilas sweeps Thailand in 2nd window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Brothers Javi and Juan Gomez de Liano were the offensive sparks for Gilas against the Thais with a combined 33 points.
Sports
fbfb
Jordan has a 'Manila' sneaker. Here's how you can get a pair
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The Air Jordan IV Retro "Manila" is a limited edition style made specially to represent the Philippines' love for basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA player Andrew Bogut retires
3 hours ago
NBA championship-winning center Andrew Bogut announced his immediate retirement from basketball Tuesday after a 15-year ...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect de Jesus earns high praise from Duke coach
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The first-ever Asian to play for Duke University's women's basketball program, de Jesus was touted highly by first-year head...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Brand welcomes sneakerheads to new normal with 'book and shop' system
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The first of its kind in the whole of Southeast Asia, the 2,500-square-meter store will employ a "book and shop" system to...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
The streak that Magnolia’s Mark Barroca cares about
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Magnolia Hotshots guard Mark Barroca played his 450-plus consecutive games in the PBA.
Sports
fbfb
Mikee to NSAs: Support Bambol, avoid ‘politics’
13 hours ago
With next year’s Tokyo Olympics considered as the country’s best chance to win its first Olympic gold, House Deputy...
Sports
fbfb
PBA willing, ready to assist FIBA
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the pro league will share its experience in creating the successful Clark bubble...
Sports
fbfb
Cone sees rigorous battle
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Been there and done that, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone knows pretty much what lies ahead for the Gin Kings the rest of...
Sports
fbfb
Parks ‘doubtful’ for Game 2
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Statistical points leader Ray Parks Jr. is “highly doubtful” to play for TNT Tropang Giga in tomorrow’s...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with