Mikee to NSAs: Support Bambol, avoid ‘politics’

MANILA, Philippines — With next year’s Tokyo Olympics considered as the country’s best chance to win its first Olympic gold, House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero (1Pacman Partylist) has called on sports stakeholders and all national sports associations (NSAs) to provide newly-elected Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino all the support he needs to realize that long-cherished dream.

Romero said it’s high time to revolutionize Philippine sports and make a difference in the international competitions like the Olympics.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate my good friend, Cong. Bambol, for securing a full four-year term this time. It’s a tough job being the president of POC but I know he can handle it being a seasoned leader both as sportsman and politician,” said Romero, the former amateur basketball godfather.

Tolentino, who represents Tagaytay City in the House of Representatives, beat archery chief Clint Aranas in another hotly-contested elections last Friday for his first four-year term.

But to make the Olympic dream a reality, Romero urged everybody to unite and put an end to “sports politics” which has stunted the growth of some sports.

“We have to plan and work as one because the coming Tokyo Games is really our best chance. No more politics in sports because it destroys the three values of Olympism which are excellence, friendship and respect,” said Romero.

“It’s better that they work with Cong. Bambol for the sake of Philippine sports,” added Romero, who noted the support of Filipinos working in the vibrant city of Tokyo will greatly impact the performance of Filipino bets.

Tolentino, however, will have his hands full next year.

Apart from the Tokyo Games that was rescheduled to next July due to the pandemic, the national athletes will also be preparing for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, the 4th Asian Youth Games and 6th Asian Beach Games in China, and the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand.